Good News for Humanity
Cleaner Water Is On the Way
17 hrs ago
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
61
10
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Robert Scott Bell
Sep 26
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
35
53:50
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Rinat Strahlhofer
Sep 26
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
24
1:01:55
Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024
Do you have your cup?
Sep 24
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
54
1:08:02
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Ken Khachigian
Sep 12
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
23
49:15
Collapsing the Twin Towers: A Different Perspective
God's Presence Remained and Remains
Sep 11
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
87
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt
Do you have your cup?
Sep 10
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
17
1:02:58
August 2024
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Twila Brase
Aug 29
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
23
1:00:00
Morning Coffee - with special guest Dr. Jerome Corsi
Do you have your cup?
Aug 27
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
41
1:03:47
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Owen Shroyer
Aug 22
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
21
53:20
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Jeff Adams
Do you have your cup?
Aug 20
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
33
1:06:17
Where Are The Bra-Burning Women?
We need to stand up for REAL women athletes
Aug 17
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
97
