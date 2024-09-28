Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Good News for Humanity
Cleaner Water Is On the Way
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Robert Scott Bell
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
53:50
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Rinat Strahlhofer
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:01:55
Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024
Do you have your cup?
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:08:02
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Ken Khachigian
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
49:15
Collapsing the Twin Towers: A Different Perspective
God's Presence Remained and Remains
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt
Do you have your cup?
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:02:58

August 2024

Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Twila Brase
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:00:00
Morning Coffee - with special guest Dr. Jerome Corsi
Do you have your cup?
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:03:47
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Owen Shroyer
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
53:20
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Jeff Adams
Do you have your cup?
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
1:06:17
Where Are The Bra-Burning Women?
We need to stand up for REAL women athletes
  
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
