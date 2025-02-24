This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Jill

This week on This Week with Dr. T, we’re diving into an explosive revelation with Jill, a fearless advocate for faith, freedom, and sovereignty.
Jill isn’t just speaking out—she’s pulling back the curtain on a massive government scheme that allegedly grants illegal migrants lifetime Social Security disability benefits, securing them at taxpayer expense—permanently.
As a licensed educator and ordained minister, Jill has dedicated her life to fighting for biblical values and exposing corruption. Her mission? To legislate for the Kingdom of God and dismantle the works of darkness.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
- How did Jill uncover this shocking policy?
- What role does the White House Faith Office play in all of this?
- What does this mean for the future of American sovereignty?
This is information the establishment doesn’t want you to hear. Tune in for the full breakdown and find out how YOU can take action.
Today’s Show Sponsors:
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT
Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10
Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10
Cardio Miracle – Save 15%
My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT
Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT
The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10
Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT
Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT
Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT
Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off
Share this post