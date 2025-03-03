This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Basima Williams

Today on This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by a fellow osteopathic physician, Dr. Basima Williams, for a powerful discussion on gut health, functional medicine, and simple, effective strategies to feel your best.
Dr. Williams has been practicing medicine since 2000 and is deeply involved in integrative, evidence-based healthcare. As the founder of BeingFunctional.com, she helps patients take back control of their health through specialized lab testing, nutrition, and lifestyle adjustments. She’s also an active educator, speaker, and missionary—proving that medicine is not just about science but also about faith, service, and empowerment.
We last spoke about EMF exposure and its impact on health—a conversation that made me even more committed to wearing my beanies at my computer all day! Today, we’re shifting gears to nutrition, gut health, and the path to sustainable wellness.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
- The Feel Good Health program—how Dr. Williams created it and why it works
- Best & worst foods for gut health—what to eat (and avoid) to heal your gut
- Leaky gut—why conventional medicine refuses to acknowledge it
- The Functional Medicine Tree of Life—what it reveals about true health
- Gluten confusion—should you avoid it, and what are the best substitutes?
- Better sleep strategies—Dr. Williams shares key tips from her book, including the Wellness Blanket technique
- A 5-week plan for better health—practical steps you can take today
Dr. Williams’ deep knowledge of functional medicine makes this a must-watch episode. If you’ve ever felt fatigued, bloated, or just not at your best, this conversation will give you real solutions—not just another quick fix.
Don’t miss this episode! Take control of your health today.
course creation and ebook author: feelgoodguthealth.com
