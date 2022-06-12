Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
A Doctor's Voice of Reason About Vaccines and Current Medical Events
By Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
· Over 29,000 subscribers
Subscribe
No thanks
“Dr. Tenpenny has done a remarkable job over the decades of compiling critical research demonstrating vaccine toxicity.”
A Midwestern Doctor,
The Forgotten Side of Medicine
“Sherri is a wonderful, God-loving lady and a great friend. She has been at the tip of the vax spear for years and I hope people will support the “original health-freedom advocate”.”
Tom Renz,
Tom Renz’s Newsletter
“In-depth medical articles you can use.”
Kristin Fitch,
Joy Camp
By registering you agree to
Substack's
Terms of Service
, our
Privacy Policy
, and our
Information Collection Notice
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts