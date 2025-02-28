Playback speed
From The Archives: Deep Dive with Karen Straughan

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 28, 2025
Transcript

Karen Straughan is one of the most compelling and outspoken voices in the conversation around gender, society, and men’s rights today. A Canadian writer, speaker, and advocate, she rose to prominence through her hugely popular YouTube channel, “GirlWritesWhat,” where she delivers sharp, no-nonsense critiques of modern feminism and its impact on men, families, and society.

She is also a key contributor to Honey Badger Radio, a well-known podcast that dives into gender issues from a perspective rarely heard in mainstream media. Her work has been featured in numerous interviews, debates, and the groundbreaking documentary “The Red Pill.”

A passionate free speech advocate, Karen brings a fearless and deeply analytical approach to gender politics, questioning narratives and exposing double standards with unapologetic honesty.

