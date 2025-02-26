Playback speed
This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 26, 2025
5
1
Transcript

This week on This Week with Dr. T, we welcome back Twila Brase, a powerhouse advocate for medical freedom and privacy. As the co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), she has spent over 25 years exposing the hidden dangers within America’s healthcare system and fighting for patient-centered, privacy-focused care.

A regular guest on This Week with Dr. T, Twila brings powerful insights into the biggest secrets of healthcare—and most importantly, the tools you need to protect your rights and take action. Don’t miss this conversation!

Key Topics We’re Covering This Week:

- Washington, DC Update (Feb 3-6) – Twila shares insights from her recent trip to Washington. What was discussed, and what does it mean for health freedom moving forward?

- RFK Jr.’s Nomination Hearing – A fiery session filled with a shouting match, audience reactions, and debates on vaccine policies, Medicare Advantage, and climate change. Does RFK Jr. truly understand value-based care and evidence-based medicine?

- CCHF’s Opposition to Dr. Oz for CMS Leadership – Why did CCHF write a letter opposing Dr. Oz’s nomination? Why has his hearing been delayed? Twila explains the concerns behind this high-profile debate. (CCHF’s opposition letter)

- Medicare Advantage: $100 Billion in Questionable Transactions? – A staggering $100 billion has allegedly been funneled through a system built to sustain covert operations and elite interests. What’s happening behind the scenes? (Medicare How-To Guide)

- mRNA Cancer Vaccines & Trump’s AI Investment – With Larry Ellison advocating for mRNA cancer vaccinesand Trump’s Stargate AI initiative funneling $500B into tech, how do these developments impact medical freedom? (Read More)

- MAHA vs. MAGA at the FDA – Twila unpacks the potential power struggle between MAGA policies and the Medical AI & Health Administration (MAHA), and what this could mean for FDA oversight and regulatory shifts. (Read More)

- Trump’s Executive Orders: What’s Changing? – Trump has signed over 100 executive orders. Twila breaks down some of the most impactful ones:

  • WHO Withdrawal?

  • Federal hiring freeze & regulatory rollback

  • Schedule F Buyout – Lessons from Clinton in 1993

  • Military reinstatement policies

  • DEI & Federal funding cuts

  • The Two Sexes & Women’s Sports Protection

Final Thoughts

As 2024 flies by, the landscape of health freedom, government control, and medical policy continues to shift dramatically. Twila Brase remains at the forefront of these discussions, fighting for transparency, patient rights, and medical choice in an increasingly regulated world.

Stay tuned for this important episode of This Week with Dr. T, and as always, question everything.

