Former CDC Director under Trump has been dropping bombshells in interviews since November 2024, and most recently in a very revealing interview by Del Bigtree. Here are just a few of the bombshells from Redfield:

COVID-19 “was engineered” in a lab

Fauci was central to the development of the human-engineered virus, and 20 million deaths.

Patients with long Covid really have mRNA vaccine injury

Covid mRNA “vaccines” contain cancer-causing ingredients, e.g. SV40 and contaminating nucleic acids

The FDA also knows these jabs contain DNA contaminants because they confirmed it in their OWN lab studies at the White Oak Campus in Maryland. The “captured regulatory agency” never tested before, but after scientists around the world found DNA contaminants, FDA was forced to do their own study. What they found was shocking levels of DNA contamination exceeding the regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.



Watch Del’s full 3-hour interview here.

News sources for Redfield and FDA study

We’re long past the time to challenge the vaccine dogma.

Won’t you join me? Here is a primer to get you started.

My book is available on drtenpenny.com (ebook) and Amazon (ebook and paperback).

