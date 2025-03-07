Playback speed
From The Archives: Deep Dive with Laura Aboli

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Mar 07, 2025
1
4
Transcript

Laura Aboli is a visionary entrepreneur, truth-seeker, and advocate for freedom. Laura’s career has been defined by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Her journey began in 2000 when she co-founded World-Check, which became the industry standard for identifying and managing financial, regulatory, and reputational risk in the financial and legal sectors. She continued breaking new ground in 2010 by co-founding Wealth-X, a revolutionary platform that reshaped wealth intelligence. After exiting both ventures in 2014, Laura pivoted to pursue her creative passion for interior design, launching her own company.

In May 2020, amid the global uncertainty of the pandemic, Laura’s calling took on an even greater purpose. She founded The United Democratic International Movement for Awareness and Freedom (UDIMAF)—an organization committed to awakening minds, inspiring action, and uncovering truth in pursuit of a better world.

What We’ll Be Exploring:

  • The Power of Awareness: What led Laura to transition from finance to activism?

  • Freedom & Civil Rights: How global events in 2020 reshaped her mission.

  • Challenging the Narrative: Why critical thinking and independent research are more important than ever.

  • Creating a Better Future: How can individuals take action to drive meaningful change?

Laura Aboli is a force to be reckoned with—her insights, courage, and determination will challenge you to think deeper, question more, and stand up for what matters. Get ready for a conversation that goes beyond the surface.

www.lauraaboli.com

