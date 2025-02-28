Texas thinks Ivermectin should be available over the counter without a prescription. We agree. The state has introduced legislation to that effect. The Arkansas senate has similar legislation. EVERY state should follow their lead.
Source: Jon Fleetwood
Discussion about this post
I agree about IVM. But I would go a step further: I believe ALL drugs should be OTC. When did we become a nanny state and have to have the nanny government tell us what we can and cannot buy in the drug store? Why should a bunch of unelected career bureaucrats have the power to tell me what I can and cannot buy? That is not characteristic of a free country.
America, Land of the Free, lost a significant amount of its freedom when we let the Medical Mafia take over "health care" and pharmaceuticals.
We should not have to have permission to take a drug from our insurance company.