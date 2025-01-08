Jessica Sutta is a mother, singer, writer, vaccine injury advocate, and former member of the internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum pop group The Pussycat Dolls. After experiencing a life-altering injury from the Moderna mRNA shot in August 2021, Jessica became an outspoken advocate for vaccine injury awareness. Her work focuses on amplifying the voices of those who feel ignored and marginalized.

As the creative director of React19, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting vaccine injury victims and their families, Jessica plays a vital role in helping individuals find solace and navigate their challenges.

In this episode of This Week with Dr. T, we discuss:

Her Career with The Pussycat Dolls: Jessica reflects on her time as a member of the iconic pop group. Coercion in the Entertainment Industry: The pressures performers faced to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. React19's Mission: The origins and purpose of this non-profit organization that aids vaccine injury victims, highlighted in Dr. T’s upcoming book, The Master Playbook for All Pandemics. The CICP Program: A candid conversation on the Covered Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program and its shortcomings. Vaccine Awareness Advocacy: How Jessica transitioned from performer to dedicated advocate. Insights on Vaccine Injuries: The patterns and realities of vaccine-related injuries among those she supports. Genetic Implications of COVID-19 Jabs: Exploring the potential DNA-altering effects and their broader implications.

Join us for an emotional and informative discussion as Jessica shares her story and sheds light on the ongoing fight for vaccine injury awareness and accountability.

