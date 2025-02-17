This Week with Dr. T, with special guests, Caroline Pover & Brianne Dressen

This week, I’m joined by two incredible guests, Caroline Pover and Brianne Dressen, the authors of Worth a Shot? – Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement. Their stories shed light on the real experiences of vaccine-injured individuals and the fight for justice that continues today.

Meet the Guests

Caroline Pover

A teacher, publisher, and writer, Caroline’s life changed dramatically in 2021 after experiencing a severe adverse reaction to a single dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. The effects of her injury halted her once-productive and fulfilling life. Over three years later, despite investing nearly $50,000 USD in treatments, she continues to battle the long-term consequences of her vaccine injury.

Brianne Dressen

A former preschool teacher, Brianne participated in a COVID vaccine clinical trial, believing she was contributing to public health. Instead, she suffered severe neurological injuries, forever altering her life. Recognizing the lack of support for the vaccine-injured, she co-founded React19.org, an advocacy group fighting for recognition, medical care, and accountability. She has testified before governments, filed lawsuits against the U.S. government and pharmaceutical companies, and now plays a pivotal role in exposing corruption in vaccine trials through Worth a Shot?

Together, Brianne and Caroline are amplifying the voices of vaccine-injured individuals, challenging powerful institutions, and demanding accountability from governments and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Discussion Highlights

Brianne’s Story

Initially believed participating in a clinical trial was a way to help public health efforts.

Suffered severe neurological injuries post-vaccination.

Filed lawsuits against the U.S. government and pharmaceutical companies.

Co-founded React19.org to support vaccine-injured individuals.

Advocates for medical recognition, care, and justice for those affected.

Exposes the hidden corruption in the pharmaceutical industry.

Caroline’s Story

Experienced a severe reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine in 2021.

Has spent nearly $50,000 USD on treatments with ongoing health challenges.

Engages in advocacy and support for vaccine-injured individuals.

Highlights the issues with the CICP (Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program).

Holding Big Pharma Accountable

For years, I have been researching and exposing the corruption behind vaccine development and injury compensation programs. In my latest book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law, I extensively analyze the CICP’s failures and how the system protects pharmaceutical companies at the expense of injured individuals. My hope is that this book will serve as a resource for activists, lawyers, and truth-seekers working to reform public health policies.

Final Thoughts

Brianne and Caroline’s stories are not isolated incidents. They are part of a much larger fight for justice, transparency, and accountability in public health. Their courage in speaking out and demanding answers should inspire all of us to question the narrative and push for real change.

Stay informed. Stay vigilant. And most importantly, never stop asking questions.

Visit the React19 website at: React19.org

Get the book HERE

