From The Archives: Deep Dive with Oli London

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 14, 2025
Transcript

Oli London is one of the most talked-about personalities on the internet, known for his viral videos, media appearances, and controversial journey through extreme identity struggles and plastic surgeries. With over 2 million followers, 2.3 billion views, and 120+ TV appearances, he has captivated audiences worldwide.

But beyond the headlines lies a deeply personal battle—one of gender dysphoria, self-identity, and redemption. After years of searching for happiness through drastic transformations, Oli found something far greater: faith, self-acceptance, and a new mission.

Now a dedicated activist, Oli is using his platform to advocate for young lives affected by the gender-affirming care system. Splitting his time between Washington D.C. and London, he is taking a stand, speaking out, and fighting for policies that protect the next generation.

In this eye-opening interview, Oli reveals:

🔹 The raw truth behind his struggle with identity and extreme surgeries.
🔹 How faith and self-acceptance helped him reclaim his life.
🔹 The real impact of gender-affirming care on young people today.
🔹 His activism and fight for change—why this mission is so personal.

Oli currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where he continues to challenge the status quo and spark crucial conversations.

This powerful interview—his journey will challenge, inspire, and make you think.

https://www.oli-london.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/OliLondon

https://www.instagram.com/londonoli

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
