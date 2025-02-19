Playback speed
Share post
Morning Coffee - Feb.19, 2025

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 19, 2025
1
5
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation each week at bit.ly/drtchat !

In this episode, I discuss the following topics:

  • UK’s Top Cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, joins me for a LIVE Q&A tomorrow at 9am ET. Join the conversation at bit.ly/heartexpert

  • Prime Membership for March Agenda Preview

  • January and February Prime material overview and what’s coming in April

  • My recent run-in with Dr.Aseem Malhotra

  • Have you watched my Bible series with Brad Cummings titled All The Things That Matter? You will love this 8-part series that is available for everyone to watch free. Watch at drtenpenny.com/matter

  • The March Bible series is titled The Signs of Jonah by Ender E. Law

  • The Corruption of USAID articles are a MUST-READ! Love them or hate them, this new MAGA team will get us and our economy at a good place. Read them now- Part 1 and Part 2

  • What to expect from the AI Takeover webinar coming March 1st at 10am ET. Register to join the event at learning4you.org/ai

  • Recommendation for a good, and clean multivitamin

  • Tenpenny ECP closing and NOT Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

  • My personal routine for prevention of illness

  • Suggestions for arthritis or rigidness in our bones

