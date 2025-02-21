From The Archives: Happy Hour with Dr. Charles Hoffe

My colleague, Dr. Charles Hoffe, was one of the first Canadian physicians to denounce the COVID jab as the “biggest disaster in medical history.” Like many of us who dared to speak out, he paid dearly for it.

A dedicated Christian family physician who has served the community of Lytton, British Columbia, for nearly three decades, Dr. Hoffe has always upheld the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm.” But after witnessing severe injuries in his own patients following the rollout of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, he spoke up—and the system came after him.

The Canadian government seized his ability to practice in the ER and subjected him to constant harassment for refusing to stay silent. He continued to serve as a family physician despite immense pressure. But now, in a dramatic turn of events, all charges against him have been dropped.

Why? Because Dr. Hoffe has all the evidence—and the Canadian government has none.

What happens when a doctor refuses to back down? In this powerful conversation, Dr. Hoffe shares his firsthand experience, the battle for medical ethics, and why standing for truth—no matter the cost—is more important than ever.

