Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation.

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

The United Nations ‘Pact for the Future’ – the united nations formed a pact (automatically adopted since nobody objected) that will allow the New World Order to take control of the world. It is a power structure implemented to control the masses. Once in effect, any opposing person will be punished by taking away the ability to bank, freely travel (even in our vehicles), buy groceries, etc. If we don’t push back on this, we will lose our freedoms for good.

By 2025, we will be forced to get a digital ID as a driver’s license. It will track EVERYTHING we do to every extreme.

We have 3 weeks to stop this digital ID. Visit CCHfreedom.org and click on ‘stop the real ID’ and comment ‘stop the real ID. We don’t want it and don’t need it’.

Alexis Lorenze update – pray for this young lady who is suffering horrific side effects from being jabbed with 3 shots all at one time in order to have a blood transfusion.

Vaxxed 3: Authorized to Kill – Free online premiere Oct 4 at 7pm ET

Covid was a test on obedience. They wanted to see how far they could push us to comply.

2 of Dr.T’s favorite reads: When a Nation Forgets God, and God’s Devil

White fibrous clots interview: This Week with Dr.T, with Greg Harrison and Tom Haviland

Boot Camp is still open should anyone want to join. This is a forever boot camp. If you register, you will have access to all of it including LIVE calls (which can be watched on-demand), and material, plus access to a private chat where we share links to items we personally use for our own prepping. Register at: bit.ly/prep4

Tenpenny ECP Open House in Ohio THIS WEEK! You’re invited. Friday, Sept.27th from 9am-4pm ET. RSVP to book your FREE 10-minute mini feeler of the beds. Special pricing on packages for any attendees. Call the clinic to book your spot on the beds: 440-373-7372

Links associated with this show:

