The mainstream media outlets will tell you that the world just simply cannot get by without USAID. They are in a tizzy about President Trump shutting the funding down.

"It's not an apple with a worm in it, its just a ball of worms." - Elon Musk

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agency would be reduced from 14,000 to under 300 employees, and the Democrats in Congress are losing their minds, shrieking that Trump does not have the authority to eliminate Congressionally-appropriated federal agencies by Executive Order. The usual windbags like Ilhan Omar and Chuck Schumer are yelling at the top of their lungs. Someone should ask Chuck if USAID helped him amass his $81 million fortune.

I listened to an X Space hosted by Elon the other night. He said, "This reminds me of my PayPal days. When someone had an issue with their account, they would call and say, “Hey, something’s up with my account.” We would check into it and resolve the problem. The people who were engaged in fraud would call, scream, threaten to sue, etc. The ones screaming the loudest were always the ones who had the most to hide."

Bill Gates chimed when he was on The View to let “EVERYONE KNOW” that USAID is a key federal program that has “helped save millions of lives.” (Except, of course, if you’re an American. None of those trillions of dollars were spent on those who are sick and in need at home.) Gates warned that 10 million people could die around the world if funds for treating AIDS were abruptly cut off via USAID’s funding mechanism.

What is USAID and What Are They Funding?

USAID is short for U.S. Agency for International Development, described as “the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid” giving assistance to more than 100 countries.

Fiscal year 2023 is the most recent year that data is available. During that year, USAID distributed $72 billion. The largest distribution of aid, $16 billion, went to….Ukraine. The second largest amount, $1.7 billion, went to Ethiopia as the Houthis continued to shell civilians.

Information is literally pouring out about what USAID funds. For example, WikiLeaks shows that USAID has been funding 6,200 journalists across over 700 media outlets (and 279 media NGOs). Did you know that USAID is funding 9 out of 10 media outlets in Ukraine? And it has given millions to news outlets like Politico, the BBC, the New York Times and The Associated Press. My colleague, Sayer Ji, calls it “the global censorship machine behind the veil of journalism.” He wrote a great substack about it here.

What Are They REALLY Funding?

Contrary to what we are told, USAID is not funding health clinics and soup kitchens. Who and what ARE they funding?



These are bad, but it gets much worse. USAID funds were used for gain-of-function research that unleashed weaponized COVID-19 on the world.

In April 2024 at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled USAID Administrator Samantha Power over gain-of-function research. You can read the full transcript here. Power had stated a year earlier (April 2023) that USAID did not fund this type of research. Sen. Paul gave her a chance to correct the record, but she doubled down, and continued to deny it.

The Sen. Paul, who is also a physician, cited a 2015 journal article produced by the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Dr. Ralph Baric from University of North Carolina that thanked USAID for funding EcoHealth Alliance thorough Project Predict. The paper describe how the SARS virus was used as the “backbone” of the manufactured bioweapon. It was combined with an S protein from an unknown virus found in the wild. Senator Paul even quoted the comments from the authors of the 2015 paper:

“On the basis of these findings, scientific review panels may deem similar studies building chimeric viruses based on circulating strains too risky to pursue.” Even the authors admitted it was gain-of-function technology.

The research was funded by USAID, where funds were passed to EcoHealth Alliance through USAID’s Project Predict. Started in 2009, the program was adopted in 30 countries supposedly to “stop pandemics caused by zoonotic diseases,” and “to prevent the spread of disease from animals to humans.” In order to do this, scientists had to first create pathogenic particles in the lab that would infect humans.

Gain-of-Function Research Expanded

More details can by found by reading Pasheen Stonebrooke’s detailed post here. Core partners in Project Predict were certainly USAID and EcoHealth Alliance, but also Metabiota (the company Hunter Biden was involved in.) Another project, called Project DEFUSE, proposed by DARPA, requested $14,209,245 (how do they come up with these numbers?) over three years to study and sequence spike proteins found in Southeast Asian bats.

The plan was to reverse engineer the bat’s spike proteins and inject them into humanized mice to assess the capacity of bat SARS-CoV to cause disease. They would then create a prototype to assess the “likelihood of bats harboring dangerous viral pahoenes across Asia.” Project DEFUSE was briefed to 15 agencies, and one of them was USAID.

The work was to be subcontracted to Ralph Baric’s group in North Carolina and several other organizations including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, and the Palo Alto Research Center, tasked with “the development of novel delivery automated aerosolization mechanisms.”

Major Joseph Murphy, a U.S. Marine Corps officer, who worked at DARPA became a whistleblower regarding Project DEFUSE.

In July 2021, Major Murphy discovered that the unclassified grant proposal for the project had been uploaded to a classified portal. The proposal had been submitted by EcoHealth Alliance in May 2018 and outlined specific plans to engineer a coronavirus with characteristics similar to SARS-CoV-2. Because it was listed in the classified portal, the proposal was hidden and excluded from the Office of Director of National Intelligence's (ODNI) final August 2021 report on the virus's origins.

Even before Rand Paul’s 2024 hearings, US Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas) had demanded in 2022 that USAID cease funding EcoHealth Alliance because it had violated grant requirements and had failed to disclose COVID-19 research at the Wuhan lab. Marshall noted USAID’s incredible unwillingness to cooperate with congressional requests for information. Since that time, Peter Daszak, the lawyer who represented the organization, has been formally debarred for his role in this debacle.

Marshall and other senators also warned about the “dangerous lack of U.S. government oversight” over illegal foreign gain-of-function research. We wrote about that recently and you can read it here.

Did USAID protect the public interest by immediately suspending financial grants and awards to EcoHealth? No, they did not even though they were told to do so. Sen. Marshall covers it all in great detail on his Senate website, Press Room.

The Tip of the Iceberg

President Donald Trump confirmed on Feb. 6 that USAID has stolen billions and billions and BILLIONS of dollars from American taxpayers, calling it “the biggest scandal of them all, perhaps the biggest in history.” USAID’s “gift-giving bonanza” (dare we say money laundering operation?) is enormous but it is merely the tip of the iceberg. Next on the audit list are NGO funding, the CDC and the mother of all black holes, the Department of Defense. Then the fireworks will REALLY begin.

Democrats are running scared. They can run, but they can’t hide from this one. As Trump says, it is “too big, too dirty.” And it has been going on for a long, long time. This screenshot only contains the first 15 countries, but holy cow. $17B to Ukraine? $3B to Israel? $733M to Yemen? And this was for only one year: 2023. To see the full list of 176 countries we gave money to in that year and the amounts go here.

Revealing this financial bleeding and following the rabbit trails to specific organizations, and perhaps to the pockets of specific people, is going to permanently damage many members of the Uniparty and all the bureaucrats who have been involved. This is why members of Congress are screaming about the exposure and pulling out all assaults on Trump and DOGE to get it to stop. The louder they scream, the more guilty they look. Afterall, who wouldn’t want to stop this insane waste of taxpayer money that contributes to our $37,000,000,000,000 ($37T) debt burden?

Government Waste - This is only a sample:

This list is long, but worth your time to peruse. It is disgusting.

The massive promotion of homosexuality and the Green Agenda worldwide is actually more than disgusting. No wonder the world looks at our country as an amoral perpetrator and predator. Knowledge is power. I hope it inspires you to get involved with politics, demanding answers and changes from your Senators and Representatives to CHANGE THIS financial bloodletting coming from YOUR pocketbook. Just think what your community could do with a teeny, tiny fraction of this money. Think about the great things YOU could do with 0.00001% of this money for your local organizations.

Believe it or not, this is an ABBREVIATED list of items Funded by USAID & the State Department (only 5 of the 10 pages they have put together so far). According to the White House, the following are "a few examples of the WASTE and ABUSE":

$1.5 million to promote job opportunities for LGBTQ individuals in Serbia.

$70,000 to produce a DEI musical in Ireland.

$2.5 million to build electric vehicle charging stations in Vietnam’s largest cities.

$47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia.

$32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru.

$2 million for sex changes and LGBT activism in Guatemala.

$6 million to fund tourism in Egypt.

Funding to print 'personalized' contraceptives birth control devices in developing countries.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars for a non-profit linked to designated terrorist organizations — even AFTER an inspector general launched an investigation:

Specifically, in 2021, $110,000 to "Helping Hand for Relief and Development”, a Michigan-based charity. Lawmakers warned it had ties to terrorists, but even after USAID's inspector general began investigating, "USAID dished out another $78,000 to that same charity for a program..."

Hundreds of thousands of meals that went to al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria

Specifically, "as much as $10 million worth of meals" meant for Syrian civil war refugees were collected by Nusra Front, "an al Qaeda-linked terrorist organization." In total 380,000 meal kits were skimmed off for the Nusra Front in what authorities called a “shocking abuse of US taxpayers’ generosity."

Hundreds of millions of dollars to fund irrigation canals, farming equipment, and even fertilizer used to support the unprecedented poppy cultivation and heroin production in Afghanistan benefiting the Taliban.

Specifically, between 2005 and 2008, USAID devoted at least $330 million in funding to failed ADP projects intended to deter farmers and traffickers from cultivating and trafficking opium but said agricultural development programs have “inadvertently fueled the cultivation of the poppy crop."

The Foreign Affairs Committee released the following further egregious examples:

$15 million for condoms to the Taliban . Of note, other terrorists (Hamas) have used condoms to create explosive devices.

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department.

$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador through the State Department.

$55,750 for a climate change presentation warning about the impact of climate change in Argentina to be led by female and LGBT journalists through the State Department.

$3,315,446 for being LGBTQ in the Caribbean .

$80,000 for an LGBTQ community center in Bratislava, Slovakia through the State Department.

$3.2 million to help Tunisian migrants readjust to life in Tunisia after deportation through the State Department.

$16,500 to foster a “united and equal queer-feminist discourse in Albanian society ” through the State Department.

$10,000 to pressure Lithuanian corporations to promote 'DEI values' through the State Department.

$8,000 to promote DEI among LGBTQ groups in Cyprus through the State Department.

$39,652 to host seminars at the Edinburgh (Scotland) International Book Festival on gender identity and racial equality through the State Department.

$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly through USAID." Other Jaw-dropping Examples:

$20 million spent for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq.

Over $4.5 million allocated to Kazakhstan to combat "disinformation."

Nearly $25 million was allocated to Deloitte consulting to promote green transportation in Georgia (the country).

$20 million was designated for the “Strengthening Transparency and Accountability through Investigative Reporting program" in Europe and Eurasia. Its implementing partner, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), "was cited four times in the whistleblower letter that led to the Russiagate impeachment."

$150 billion was outlined in USAID's 2022-2030 climate strategy for a “whole-of-Agency approach” to building an equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

$7.9 million was allocated for a project to teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid “binary-gendered language.”

$1.1 million was provided "to an Armenian LGBT group. "

$1.2 million given to a D.C. based African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency for building a state-of-the-art 440-seat auditorium in South Africa.

$1.3 million was provided to Jewish and Arab photographers in Israel.

$1.5 million for a program to strengthen community support structures to upscale LGBT rights advocacy in Jamaica."

$1.5 million given to rebuild the "media ecosystem" in Cuba.

$1.5 million for art for inclusion of people with disabilities in Belarus.

$2 million for promoting LGBT equality through entrepreneurship … in developing Latin American countries.

$2.1 million was allocated to the BBC so they can strengthen the media ecosystem in Libya ... to value the diversity of Libyan society.

$2.3 million was allocated to artisanal and small-scale gold mining in the Amazon.

Almost $20 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam.

$3.9 million to strengthen equality (among other things) for the LGBTQI+ population in the Western Balkans.

$5.5 million to for LGBTQI+ individuals in Uganda.

$6 million was allocated to Outright International to advance the rights and inclusion of "LGBTQI people in priority countries around the world.”

$6 million allocated to a D.C. based group so they can “ Transform Digital Spaces to Reflect Feminist Democratic Principles.”

$6.3 million for " men who have sex with men” in South Africa.

$8.3 million to a Rhode Island group for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion” in Nepal.

$2 million promoting tourism to Lebanon – though the State Deparment warns travellers not to go there due to terrorism – among other things.

$9.5 billion for an initiative that included Chemonics, who collaborated with a terrorist group. Their CEO makes a reported $955,000 annually.

$2 million for funding related to Moroccan pottery classes .

$68 million over the years to the World Economic Forum.

In 2022, $18.1 billion went to the woke and inept UN system and approximately $13 billion in 2023. The UN has grown beyond their original purpose and noble intent and now advance agendas antithetical to American foreign policy.

USAID must go

For the 14,000 employees dismissed from USAID by Sec. of State, Marco Rubio, did they know what they were doing, who and what they were funding? If they did, and they were not willing to be a whistle-blower, then they are ALL complicit in the crime. Saying, “I was just following order and doing my job” isn’t good enough.

That’s why the shutdown of USAID is way more than just a bureaucratic realignment. This is a direct hit to the globalist stronghold by cutting off the perpetual funding. The Deep State is on the ropes, a very good but very dangerous thing. Caged animals always fight back. But, as President Trump has often said, “Are you tired of winning yet?”



Let’s go. Let’s right the sinking ship and reclaim a new and restored Constitutional Republic.

