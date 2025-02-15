Last week, I brought you a report of what DOGE uncovered at USAID: billions in questionable payments for various activities around the world, including payments to EcoHealth Alliance through Project Predict for gain-of-function research and payments to Bill Gates’ international vaccine organization, GAVI.

That was a lot, but there’s more. And it seems more is coming every day….

A Dark History

Donald Trump and the DOGE team have started unraveling the massive waste of taxpayer dollars within USAID. President John F. Kennedy created USAID by executive order in 1961 to streamline and coordinate the U.S. government's overseas development efforts to provide assistance to Third World countries. He declared it to be a tool of American foreign policy, designed to “combat Soviet communist subversion worldwide.” The agency was also created to support economic development, fight poverty, and address global challenges such as hunger and disease.

However, beginning in the early 1980s, the global political landscape began to change, and diplomatic efforts such as arms reduction agreements eased tensions between the superpowers. With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, USAID needed to find a reason to continue to exist. Over time, USAID’s foreign policy agendas began to reflect broader economic goals, such as a growing emphasis on LGBT rights and gender equality as part of foreign policy. After 9/11, foreign aid was increasingly used as a tool to promote counterterrorism and subtly undermine areas of strategic importance. Fast forward to today. USAID has become a massively corrupt entity. And thanks to DOGE, there will be no more secrets. All that was hidden is coming to light.

Dems Are Screaming

As more light is shed on USAID, the congressional Dems and RINOs are screaming louder and louder, crying that what President Trump is doing is illegal. They are calling for Elon Musk’s removal from his appointed office. Reporter Michael Shellenberger points out that the Dems used to be the party that demanded reform, but now opposes it. Good point.

Dems say Trump is creating a constitutional crisis by eliminating USAID. In actuality, Trump is ending the gravy train of waste, fraud, and abuse. The opposition is mad because their perpetual ATM at USAID has been discovered and is being stopped. Among other things we’re finding out, we now know that money from USAID was behind the Russia collusion hoax, again excellently reported by Michael Shellenberger.

Here are MORE. of the absurd uses of our tax dollars:

$ 2 MILLION for sex change operations in Guatemala.

$20 MILLION funding a new Sesame Street show in Iraq.

$20 MILLION to Angelina Jolie for taking pictures with Ukrainian children.

$34 MILLION to Politico (that reportedly now can’t make its payroll without this funding)

$59 MILLION to a local hotel in New York to house illegal migrants, even if the rooms were empty.

$68 MILLION to the World Economic Forum, labeled previously by RFK Jr. as the “the Billionaire Boys Club” and our support to WEF must end.

$100 MILLION for treatment of AIDS in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Millions to pro-immigration NGOs, including Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service Inc. and various Catholic charities who facilitated the entry of illegals into our country through the Southern border.

Chelsea Clinton has been accused of receiving $84 million from USAID for her wedding and to buy homes.

Most discouragingly, according to a DOGE press conference, many thousands of people are receiving Social Security checks that have been found to be more than 150 years old.

On February 12th, Trump announced that he was going ”to read some of the names that hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars have been given to." He said he was going to name names. He had personally reviewed 200 line-item expenses and found three (3) that were legitimate. That naming conference is still forthcoming.

Sadly, the waste and fraud of USAID are the tip of the iceberg, as I stated in my previous article. Here are three PRIMARY instances that came up this week:

Department of Education

As of 2024, the U.S. Department of Education employed approximately 4,400 full-time staff members, making it the smallest Cabinet-level department. The workforce is distributed between its headquarters in Washington, D.C., which houses about 3,100 employees, and 10 regional offices across the country, employing around 1,300 staff members. Why are there so many employees? That’s the same question President Trump is asking. If USAID was found by Sec. of State, Marco Rubio, to have 14,000 unnecessary workers, how many are going to be found in the Dept. of Education?

Trump’s pic for Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, completed her Senate hearings on February 13; as of this writing, full Senate confirmation has not yet been scheduled. During the questioning, she sketched out a plan for how key functions of the Education Department could be carved up to achieve President Donald Trump’s goal of dismantling the agency and returning the education of America’s children to state jurisdictions. McMahon said she would work towards abolishing the department while at the same time preserving core initiatives, including Title I money for low-income schools, Pell grants for low-income college students, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Trump has boldly stated that he wants to shut down the Department of Education, calling it a “big con job.” DOGE has already terminated 89 contracts worth $881 million (nearly $1 billion!!) within the Department of Education. One contractor was paid $1.5M to “observe mailing and clerical operations” at a mail center.” On Feb. 14, 2025, the Department of Education further terminated 29 DEI training grants totaling $101M, that’s approximately $3.48M per contract allocated to indoctrinate your children.

The protests have already begun by no other than Senator Bernie Sanders, who said:

“Public education is the backbone of American democracy. It’s where all of our people come together to learn and grow. And our job is not to destroy public education, but to significantly improve it.”

Bernie is saying every student deserves the support of a public education. They do, but they are obviously not getting it through this branch of the federal government. Trump likely knows it is a big slush fund and that the funds are used to fund everything EXCEPT the education of our children.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is a captured agency also under the scrutiny of DOGE. As of the end of 2024, the EPA employed approximately 18,400 individuals, comprised of about 17,000 permanent staff and 1,400 temporary employees. On February 14, 2025, 388 temporary workers were terminated, and the Administration is considering dismissing another 1,100 EPA employees hired during the Biden era who were engaged in climate change and renewable energy projects.

On January 29, 2025, Lee Zeldin was confirmed by a Senate vote of 56 to 42 to become the 17th Administrator of the EPA. He was sworn in on the same day. Zeldin has already found $20 billion of our tax dollars parked by Biden's EPA at an outside financial institution. Zeldin reported on a video circulating months ago, where a Biden appointee boasts about "tossing gold bars off of the Titanic." This means they pushed billions of our tax dollars out the door before the inauguration—knowingly wasting them so that Trump couldn’t get his hands on the money.

But Zeldin has located the “gold bars.” He says the scheme has never before been seen in the history of the EPA. The money was deposited in a bank account and then further doled out to NGOs. For example, $7 billion went to the Climate United fund, a national coalition of non-profits focusing on solar energy, electric vehicles, and similar projects. Zeldin is in the process of working with the banks to terminate these financial agreements and recouping the money for EPA and, ultimately, the taxpayers. Journalist Matt Taibbi wrote about it in detail here; he calls it a “true, crazy, obscene story.”

Mr. Zedlin describes this atrocity in full in the video below. Worth 3 minutes of your time to listen.

One other atrocity the Biden Administration did during the last few days in office was to sign an executive order prohibiting the use of 625 million offshore acres for exploration or other financial reasons. Doug Burgum, the recently confirmed Secretary of the Interior, a position responsible for managing and conserving most federal lands and natural resources. This includes overseeing agencies such as the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Geological Survey. President Trump reversed Biden’s executive order, putting the land back on America’s balance sheet as an asset. Of note, 625 million acres is a size equivalent to 1/3 of the land mass of the lower 48 states. (video here @ 11:45 minutes).

Medicare

On February 12, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed the American public that nearly $2.7 trillion of missing funds had been paid out to Medicare and Medicaid patients who didn’t exist, had inaccurate reporting data, or had been sent to unknown recipients overseas. This has been going on since at least 2003. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is leading the DOGE subcommittee and has found many instances of fraud. For example, a $1 million contract is awarded but only $500,000 can be accounted for. According to NewsNation, the federal government has made $2.7 trillion in payment errors since 2003. Is it any wonder they are predicting that Medicare is going to go “broke” in a few years?

Dems are already screaming about RFK Jr. being confirmed to lead HHS. On the day of his confirmation, Bobby praised President Trump’s actions against USAID, which he called a ‘sinister propagator of totalitarianism.’ Bobby is chomping at the bit to get started:

“For twenty years I’m up every morning on my knees and praying that God would put me in a position [to] end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country. On August 23rd of last year, God sent me President Trump.”

Bobby will certainly now set his DOGE-like sites on CMS, FDA, NIH, CDC, and even the massive budget and employment roles at HHS. The panic is visceral. Reminds me of this post:

Trump Is On Fire - And He’s Correct

The bottom line is that Dems can try all their tricks to stop Trump. They can get corrupt judges to block his actions, and they can get mouthpieces like Jamie Raskin to pontificate about filing a class action suit against Trump “on behalf of the American people.” The problem is that it will all be to no avail. Trump is working on behalf of the American people – all of them, and particularly the 77 million who voted for him.

And then, there’s this, the bottom line:

In a separate post, my good friend, Attorney Tom Renz, says that Trump has clear Constitutional authority to audit the finances overseen by the Treasury and every other agency. Furthermore, Trump can assign the audit to whoever he chooses, and he has chosen Elon Musk. Trump has paused USAID; he needs Congress to shut it down completely. The Dems can spew all they want about Trump’s “illegal” moves, but Trump and his team are brilliant, as Renz points out. DOGE is exposing all the fraud. He is putting tremendous pressure on the RINOs and the leftists in Congress, as only Trump can do.



Earlier this week, Trump announced that DOGE will audit the Pentagon, and late Thursday, Trump announced that DOGE will audit the IRS. Imagine what we will learn.

The pressure is on. Those who are “dirty” in government, including those in Congress who have been on the take, what are you going to do?

