

1

From The Archives: Deep Dive with JD Rucker

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 07, 2025
1
Transcript

We’re thrilled to have a powerhouse of truth and fearless journalism joining us—JD Rucker. You probably know him as the Editor of The Liberty Daily and Discern Report, where he boldly exposes the stories the mainstream media won’t touch. But that’s just the beginning…

JD isn’t just a journalist—he’s an entrepreneur in the world of preparedness, founding Prepper Beef, a company dedicated to long-term food security. A faith-driven truth seeker, JD has never backed down from speaking out on politics, current events, and biblical perspectives. His hard-hitting articles and no-nonsense podcasts have featured some of the biggest voices in the fight for freedom.

Living in California with his wife and four kids, JD has witnessed firsthand the rapid shift toward authoritarianism in his once-beautiful state—fueling his mission to expose the truth and empower people to stand up for their freedoms.

Get ready for an unfiltered, eye-opening conversation with JD Rucker—because today, we’re pulling no punches!

Find JD’s work at the links below:

Instagram

NOQ Report

Twitter / X

YouTube

JDRucker.com

Substack

Rumble

beef4prep.com – 30% off with code L4U15

