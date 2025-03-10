This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Ivory Hecker

Ivory Hecker is an independent journalist and news analyst with a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. After spending nine years as a TV news reporter and anchor, she made headlines in 2021 when she called out her employer, FOX Corp, live on air for suppressing the truth and deceiving viewers. Since then, she has dedicated her career to exposing the stories that mainstream media refuse to cover.

In her mission to empower others, Ivory launched the first independent journalism course last year, guiding aspiring news influencers on how to cover stories effectively, free from corporate control.

This Week with Dr. T: A Conversation with Ivory Hecker

In this episode of This Week with Dr. T, we sit down with Ivory Hecker to discuss the shift from corporate media to independent reporting, the power of storytelling, and how to build an impactful online platform.

Topics Covered in This Episode:

Reflections on Our Last Discussion – I recently appeared on Ivory’s show to discuss the basics of vaccines. What kind of feedback did she receive from her audience? Breaking Free from Corporate Media – What led Ivory to leave the mainstream news industry, and what challenges did she face along the way? The Rise of News Influencers – Ivory has launched a journalism course specifically for independent reporters. What does the course cover, and who is it designed for? Journalism Fundamentals – In a world of misinformation, what are the core principles that every journalist should follow? Building an Online Platform – How can independent reporters grow their reach by covering stories that truly matter? What Makes a Great Story? – Ivory shares insights on the best types of stories to cover and how to find compelling angles. Trending Topics – What’s the most pressing issue Ivory has been covering lately on her show and social media?

Join us as we dive into the world of independent journalism and explore how truth-seekers can make an impact in today’s media landscape.

