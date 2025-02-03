This Week with Dr.T, with special guest, Michael 'Sugar Ray' Richardson

In this episode of This Week with Dr. T, we dive into some pressing topics, including:

Rising NBA Star & Early Success – Being compared to Walt Frazier, leading the league in assists and steals, and making multiple All-Star appearances—what was it like to experience such rapid success?

Struggles & NBA Ban – How did off-the-court issues impact your career, and what was your reaction to being the first player ever banned for life by the NBA?

Redemption & International Success – Instead of giving up, you took your talents overseas, winning championships in Europe. What kept you going, and how was that journey different from the NBA?

Lessons & The Book Banned – What inspired you to tell your full story now? What message do you hope readers take away, and how did Hall of Famers George Gervin and Nancy Lieberman influence the book?

Legacy & Advice for the Next Generation – Looking back, what would you tell your younger self? What lessons do you share with young athletes today about overcoming obstacles and seizing second chances?

About my guest:

We’re diving deep into the life of a basketball legend—Michael Ray Richardson. Once dubbed “the next Walt Frazier”, he was a rising NBA star, taken 4th overall in the 1978 draft by the New York Knicks. With four All-Star appearances, multiple All-Defensive team honors, and a rare feat of leading the league in both assists and steals, Michael Ray’s talent was undeniable.

But while his dominance on the court was making headlines, his struggles off the court were threatening to define him. In 1986, after multiple violations of the NBA’s drug policy, he became the first player in league history to receive a lifetime ban. For many, that would have been the end of the story. But not for Michael Ray Richardson.

Instead, he turned his life around, taking his talents overseas, winning championships, and now dedicating his time to mentoring young athletes. His new book, Banned, tells the full story—the highs, the lows, and the ultimate redemption.

Get ready for an unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation with the one and only Michael Ray Richardson!

Get his book HERE

