This Week with Dr.T, with special guest, Sheriff Richard Mack

In this episode, we discuss the following:
The Mack/Printz v. United States Case: A Tenth Amendment Landmark
The Plan to Eliminate the Second Amendment
Trump, Attacks, and America’s Future
The Border Crisis: A National Emergency
Protecting Americans from Terrorist Threats
The Role of Sheriffs in Restoring Liberty
Sheriff Mack’s work through the CSPOA is critical to restoring constitutional governance. The organization offers weekly training sessions for law enforcement and citizens alike, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to stand against government overreach. To learn more or support this vital mission, visit CSPOA.org.
This interview was a powerful reminder that liberty requires constant vigilance.
About my guest:
Richard Mack, the former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, served in law enforcement for 20 years. In 1988 he was elected to the office of Sheriff in his hometown and served for eight years. In 1991, he graduated from the FBI Academy. During his tenure as Sheriff, he became the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government at the US Supreme Court, and win a landmark case against government overreach during Clinton Adm.
He is the Founder and President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, an organization dedicated to restoring individual liberty and protecting Civil Rights. Mack was named the NRA Law Officer of the Year, inducted into the NRA Hall of Fame, and has received many more honors and awards.
Follow Sheriff Mack’s work at:
X: @realCSPOA
https://cspoa.org
Facebook: ConstitutionalSheriffRichardMack
tiktok: @cspoasheriffs
Truth Social: @RealCSPOA
