This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

Twila Brase, president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), has dedicated over 20 years to protecting patient and doctor freedom. Under her leadership, CCHF has become a powerful advocate for health freedom, offering practical resources like The Wedge of Health Freedom and the Patient Toolbox, tools designed to empower individuals in navigating coercive medical situations and maintaining control over their healthcare decisions.

Beyond resources, Twila’s influence extends across the nation with her daily "Health Freedom Minute," reaching over 5 million listeners on more than 870 radio stations in 48 states. She is also the author of the eight-time award-winning book, Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records, a critical exposé on the impact of electronic health records that remains more relevant today than ever before.

As we reflect on the whirlwind that was 2024, Twila Brase joins us again to discuss pressing issues in health freedom, government overreach, and patient rights.

1. Trump is Back in Office: What Comes Next? CCHF has taken swift action by sending two critical letters regarding nominees for key agencies, including:

HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA, and Homeland Security. We take a closer look at the significance of these letters and their potential impact on healthcare policies.

2. The REAL ID Debate Can this administration halt the implementation of REAL ID? With Senator Rand Paul chairing Homeland Security—and his opposition to national IDs—there's an opportunity to take meaningful action. But with time running out, what steps need to be taken now?

3. COVID-19: A Strong Reminder COVID-19 is still a reality, not just "a cold." It remains a clotting disease with manufactured origins and ongoing risks. Twila emphasizes the importance of having trusted doctors and access to ivermectin. The CCHF COVID-19 Quick Reference Guide is a crucial resource to help people stay prepared and informed, especially for those traveling amid ongoing viral concerns.

4. Medicare Advantage: A Troubling Trend The concerns surrounding Medicare Advantage continue to mount, and now, 32 health systems have dropped the program. The appointment of Dr. Oz to CMS raises further questions: What favors are being exchanged, and how can we fight against the push for "Medicare Advantage for All" and the looming 20% payroll tax?

5. Healthcare Consolidation Concerns A recent report by Becker Hospital Review reveals that 77% of healthcare consolidation efforts have led to increased costs without improving care quality. As hospitals seek financial stability through consolidation, how can we ensure patient care remains a priority?

What You Can Do Twila Brase urges everyone to stay informed, engaged, and proactive in the fight for health freedom. Sign up for updates from CCHF, review the Patient Toolbox, and arm yourself with the knowledge to push back against policies that threaten your healthcare choices.

Stay tuned for our Parasitism webinar on January 25th to dive deeper into these critical topics!

