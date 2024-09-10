Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Sep 10, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation

About my guest:

Mr. Hunt has been intensely focused on survival and prepping for over 30 years. Growing up as a Scout, he learned the essentials when scouting was STILL about outdoor skills. This instilled in him the love of the outdoors and the peace of knowing how to navigate it.

Later, in his professional life, he was a “deployable contractor” working for a company that provided advanced systems for the Department of Defense, US Army. As such, he was lucky enough to train along with some of the “best of the best” that our military had to offer.

Mr. Hunt has attended two major survival training camps in the United States, including a specific camp designed around the principles of survival, evasion, and escape.

Matt carried much of this knowledge forward as a Scout Leader. For years, he raised his sons in the program and taught countless young men (and their families!) how to hike, camp, and survive in the mountains of Appalachia.

In this interview, Matthew and I talk about the importance of the Prep4 Survival Boot Camp, and the following topics:

  • The Battle for Our Minds and Livelihoods

  • The Absurdity of Armed Skirmishes

  • Economic Impact of Dollar General Stock Plummeting

  • Understanding the Impact of Crypto Market Fluctuations

  • Prep4Survival Bootcamp: Urgency and Action

  • The Power of Prepping

  • Survival Tips for Mental and Physical Preparedness

  • Survival Bootcamp: Urgency and Action

  • Military Recruitment Crisis

  • Prepping for your Health with ECP Therapy

    Share

Links associated with this show:

Micronic Silver15% off with code DRT

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes -FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

ECPstudio.com

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Membership

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – 10% off on 1 pouch, 15% off on 2 pouches, buy 3 and get 4th free – with code DRT

My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Recent Episodes
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - with special guest Dr. Jerome Corsi
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny