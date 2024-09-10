Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation

Mr. Hunt has been intensely focused on survival and prepping for over 30 years. Growing up as a Scout, he learned the essentials when scouting was STILL about outdoor skills. This instilled in him the love of the outdoors and the peace of knowing how to navigate it.

Later, in his professional life, he was a “deployable contractor” working for a company that provided advanced systems for the Department of Defense, US Army. As such, he was lucky enough to train along with some of the “best of the best” that our military had to offer.

Mr. Hunt has attended two major survival training camps in the United States, including a specific camp designed around the principles of survival, evasion, and escape.

Matt carried much of this knowledge forward as a Scout Leader. For years, he raised his sons in the program and taught countless young men (and their families!) how to hike, camp, and survive in the mountains of Appalachia.

In this interview, Matthew and I talk about the importance of the Prep4 Survival Boot Camp, and the following topics:

The Battle for Our Minds and Livelihoods

The Absurdity of Armed Skirmishes

Economic Impact of Dollar General Stock Plummeting

Understanding the Impact of Crypto Market Fluctuations

Prep4Survival Bootcamp: Urgency and Action

The Power of Prepping

Survival Tips for Mental and Physical Preparedness

Survival Bootcamp: Urgency and Action

Military Recruitment Crisis

Prepping for your Health with ECP Therapy Share

