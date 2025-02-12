Morning Coffee with Ontario Farmer, Brad Martin - Feb. 12, 2025

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation each week at bit.ly/drtchat !

In this episode, I spoke with Ontario farmer Brad Martin of Echo Valley Ranch who fills us in on the obstacles he’s facing in Canada with pushback and shutdowns from the public sector. Some of the topics in this conversation are:

policy over health – regulators would rather starve you than allow access to healthy food

when the government colludes with big food, the attack is on the small farmers

Ontario farmers are under attack and being forced to cull hens and deny consumers access to a healthy egg supply

AI Takeover – an alarming realization of how this implementation will affect everyone

The dark side of AI specifically over our medical freedoms, including how it will affect your life insurance qualifications

New webinar on the AI Takeover of Medical Freedoms on March 1st. Register HERE

As of Dec 2024, there are 268 vaccines in the developmental pipeline, with another 117 not far behind

The Monkey Pox topic is back in the news – what can we do to prevent or conquer the illness

the NEW Prime membership breakdown https://bit.ly/drtprime

Follow and support Brad and small farmers. Visit his site Echo Valley Ranch at therealfoods.com

