Morning Coffee - Dr. Lisa Palmer & Michelle

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Mar 12, 2025
1
3
Transcript

In this special edition of the Morning Coffee with Dr. T, Michelle steps in for Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to provide listeners with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Tenpenny team discussions. The episode features Dr. Lisa Palmer, a leading expert in holistic nutrition and natural healing.

Dr. Lisa Palmer: A luminary in holistic nutrition with a background in sports medicine from the University of Florida and a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic West.

Notable achievements include:

- Advanced nutrition response testing practitioner.

- One of the world's five elite instructors in her field.

- Developer of quantum nutrition testing (QNT) during the pandemic.

Key Topics Discussed:

- Quantum Nutrition Testing: A technique developed to assist individuals in achieving natural healing through personalized nutrition plans.

- Holistic Health: Insights into how holistic approaches can address various health issues, including hormonal imbalances and detoxification.

- Detox Protocols: Discussion on the importance of detoxing from environmental toxins and the role of zeolite in detoxification.

- Personal Health Journeys: Michelle shares her family's experiences with detoxing and the benefits they observed.

Resources Mentioned:

- drtenpenny.com for more information on health resources and membership.

- Dr. Palmer's Practice: PalmerNaturalHealth.com for telehealth services and nutrition consultations.

- Zeolite Detox Spray: known for its effectiveness in removing heavy metals and toxins from the body: drtdetox.com

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter – Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse – Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year.

Cardio Miracle – 15% off

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
