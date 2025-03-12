Morning Coffee - Dr. Lisa Palmer & Michelle

In this special edition of the Morning Coffee with Dr. T, Michelle steps in for Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to provide listeners with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Tenpenny team discussions. The episode features Dr. Lisa Palmer, a leading expert in holistic nutrition and natural healing.

Dr. Lisa Palmer: A luminary in holistic nutrition with a background in sports medicine from the University of Florida and a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic West.

Notable achievements include:

- Advanced nutrition response testing practitioner.

- One of the world's five elite instructors in her field.

- Developer of quantum nutrition testing (QNT) during the pandemic.

Key Topics Discussed:

- Quantum Nutrition Testing: A technique developed to assist individuals in achieving natural healing through personalized nutrition plans.

- Holistic Health: Insights into how holistic approaches can address various health issues, including hormonal imbalances and detoxification.

- Detox Protocols: Discussion on the importance of detoxing from environmental toxins and the role of zeolite in detoxification.

- Personal Health Journeys: Michelle shares her family's experiences with detoxing and the benefits they observed.

Resources Mentioned:

- drtenpenny.com for more information on health resources and membership.

- Dr. Palmer's Practice: PalmerNaturalHealth.com for telehealth services and nutrition consultations.

- Zeolite Detox Spray: known for its effectiveness in removing heavy metals and toxins from the body: drtdetox.com

