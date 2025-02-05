Playback speed
Transcript
Morning Coffee with Dr.T - Feb.5, 2025

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Feb 05, 2025
A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation each week at bit.ly/drtchat !

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

- the NEW Prime membership breakdown https://bit.ly/drtprime
- Introduction to next month’s Ask The Expert – Dr. Aseem Malhorta
- This Friday, Feb.7th events at both the ECP clinics
- New AI Takeover of Our Medical Freedom course coming. We are having a public conversation on the topic on Feb.10 at 8pm ET - https://bit.ly/medfreedom
- Parasitism webinar is now available to purchase at https://shoptenpenny.net/products/parasitism-the-plague-of-our-time-and-what-to-do-about-it
- Process of where to access your new Prime membership
- Instructions on how to use progesterone cream for dry eyes
- Severely dry cracked heals – a suggestion on what might help
- Jamie Walden’s bible series drtenpenny.com/redhorse
- Brad Cummings' bible series drtenpenny.com/matter
- The study done in Japan on coloscopies
- Are there risks of receiving blood transfusions at the hospital with mRNA contaminated blood?
- My new book is coming! Hear all about it – Zero Accountability: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law
- Thank you to the book launch team for help choosing the cover design.
- Natural solutions instead of steroids for autoimmune disease – finding what caused the disease is key
- Prep4Survival Winter Challenge
https://prep4survival.org/products/prep4survival-field-test-winter-edition

More Details from the interview:

ECP New Year, New You Event – Friday 9-4
Call to book your free session
Cali – 805-557-8877
Ohio – 440-373-7372
LIVE X Spaces – Ask me your questions about ECP – Wed. Feb.5 at 7pm ET
https://bit.ly/drtheartx

AI Takeover of Your Medical Freedom – LIVE X Spaces Feb.10 at 8pm ET
https://x.com/i/spaces/1nAKEgOmDqOJL/ or https://bit.ly/medfreedom

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter – Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse – Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – 15% off

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10

Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DRT

Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT

Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life– Save 10%

