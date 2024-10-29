Morning Coffee - Oct.29, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

Explanation of Epstein Barr virus – a chronic virus that causes long-term issues particularly with kidneys.

Tinnitus is a very difficult thing to treat. Some suggestions on what to do if you suffer from it.

The Detox Challenge – let's get 10,000 people to detox with us.

Is psoriasis an inflammatory disease? And how we at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center have treated it in the office. Hear what we see as a cause of it 9 out of 10 times.

Audience question about experiencing quick zapping. What it could be? My thoughts on the possibility.

A dependable generator that we can suggest.

Some thoughts and advice on ganglion cyst (a fluid-filled lump under the skin) – What it is and advice.

The app I use for prayer every day

LV (left ventricle) ejection fraction. Can ECP help? – a description of what this is and how ECP works to mediate it.

I address the question ‘can people with lymphedema and with a pacemaker do ECP?’ – the answer is YES! Hear about it in the show.

An explanation of what ECP can do for everyone both healthy and anyone with health conditions. I explain why I believe ECP is such an important form of therapy and why we should all consider it. It’s a simple therapy that can improve your health, possibly even extend your life, can delay the onset of disease, help get you off the medication that you would normally be on for the rest of your life, and so much more.

For anyone who was part of the last Prep4 Survival Boot Camp, the last LIVE event takes place this Saturday, Nov.2. Matt, accompanied by his son, will be out in nature live-streaming the full experience. He will specifically use the tools and skills taught at the boot camp. Talk about an immersive participation for this leader!

