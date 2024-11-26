Morning Coffee - Nov.26, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

mark your calendar! Dec.6 open house at ECP Studio and Tenpenny Health Restoration Center! (I will be at the Ventura location for this event - please come by say hello, try our beds for on the house, and take advantage of special package pricing available only for attendees!)

are there options to rid your body of graphene oxide? Let’s talk about this…

interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf on her book The Pfizer Papers – this is explosive! Watch it HERE

can a cancer diagnosis for an unjabbed person be a result of transmission?

thoughts on Trump’s picks for his health team

what might cause a non-sebaceous tumor in the body of a person who hasn’t had the shot, and can it be from toxic load?

suggestions for somebody suffering from psoriasis of the scalp – start with a detox and proper shampoo. Here more in the interview.

the importance of a good, healthy diet

more on the white fibrous clots

can a bone that has been amputated grow back?

an interesting theory about a regenerated limb by Jack Krause

advice for long-covid for somebody who didn’t get the shot

