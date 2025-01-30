Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Morning Coffee - Jan.29, 2025

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Jan 30, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, hear us discuss the following topics:

  • Effective treatment for long-term intestine/sinus issue. Hear the connection to the gut and some solutions for it.

  • The best way to take trace minerals

  • Is it safe to take NAC everyday

  • Selenium and magnesium information (and which ones not to take)

  • Dry eye regeneration. Iodine deficiency is part of the problem. Also use natural progesterone (preferable prescribed)

  • My thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s testimony hearing (link to watch below)

https://bit.ly/drtexpert

https://influencer.thegoodinside.com/shop/product/boost-focus-fuel

https://bit.ly/drtvital

https://bit.ly/voterfk

Share

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter – Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse – Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – 15% off

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10

Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DRT

Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT

Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life– Save 10%

Leave a comment

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Recent Episodes
This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
From The Archives: Deep Dive with Rizza Islam
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Jan.22, 2025
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Sheriff Mack
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Jan.15, 2025
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
This Week with Dr. T
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
This Week with Dr.T, with special guest, Sheriff Richard Mack
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny