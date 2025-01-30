Morning Coffee - Jan.29, 2025

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!
In this episode, hear us discuss the following topics:
Effective treatment for long-term intestine/sinus issue. Hear the connection to the gut and some solutions for it.
The best way to take trace minerals
Is it safe to take NAC everyday
Selenium and magnesium information (and which ones not to take)
Dry eye regeneration. Iodine deficiency is part of the problem. Also use natural progesterone (preferable prescribed)
My thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s testimony hearing (link to watch below)
https://influencer.thegoodinside.com/shop/product/boost-focus-fuel
Show Sponsors:
Friday Focus newsletter – Weekly specials
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping
Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Opti Vital Cleanse – Save 10% with code DRT10
Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10
Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year.
Cardio Miracle – 15% off
My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT
Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT
The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10
Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DRT
Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT
Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life– Save 10%
Share this post