From The Archives: Deep Dive with Susan Daniels

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Jan 31, 2025
Susan Daniels is no ordinary woman. Her life story is a testament to unrelenting courage, grit, and the audacity to stand against unimaginable odds. Born into a tumultuous childhood, she was widowed at thirty under harrowing circumstances when her husband—a hardworking rubbish hauler—was murdered by the infamous Cleveland gangster, Danny Greene. As if that tragedy weren’t enough, the revelation of his secret second family splintered her world further, leaving her with seven young children and no support.

But Susan Daniels is nothing if not resilient. With only a high school diploma, she defied the odds, raising her children and forging a new path. At 53, she transformed her life again, becoming a private investigator—a skill that would lead her to uncover one of the most controversial claims in modern U.S. politics. Daniels alleges that Barack Obama used a stolen Connecticut social security number, a revelation that fueled her bold lawsuit to challenge his candidacy in Ohio.

Now, in her 80’s, Daniels is sharing her gripping tale in The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, a story of personal loss, resilience, and her unyielding pursuit of the truth in the face of power and corruption. This is Susan Daniels: a fearless woman who dared to question everything.

Website: susandanielspi.com

Book link: The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama

