From The Archives: Deep Dive with Rizza Islam

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Jan 24, 2025
Rizza Islam is a researcher, author, international speaker, and social activist, serving as Founder. He has been an outspoken activist since he was 13 years old when he gave his first speech in front of more than 3,000 church goers on the importance of education for inner-city youths. By the time he was 19, he was delivering educational services to some of the toughest neighborhoods across Los Angeles. He was constantly sought after and named by his clients as the “best” educator to work with youth in inner-city schools. He taught about Health, communication skills, drug education, mental health, human rights education and more.

In 2012, Rizza played a key role in implementing United in Peace rides, bringing together people from “enemy territories” to build unity in the streets. The ride ended with a free concert where local artists perform for the community. Food, materials teaching good morals, and more were given to everyone present. This event has continued across the country and has been widely acknowledged as a major factor in community peace and a reduction in violence & criminality.

Over time, Rizza amassed a social media following that reached nearly 18M people week. Then in early 2021, the White House directed the tech giants of Twitter, FB, Instagram, and YouTube to delete all of his platforms and he became one of the “Disinformation Dozen” claiming that the 12 of use were responsible for nearly 75% of all “disinformation’ on the internet where regarding the unsafe bioweapons.

