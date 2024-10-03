Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health & More

with special guest, Twila Brase
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Oct 03, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

As a doctor who has dedicated my life to uncovering the facts and speaking the truth, I'm deeply concerned about the latest government overreach that threatens our fundamental freedoms - the Real ID. In this recent interview with my good friend and fellow freedom fighter, Twila Brase, we dive deep into the insidious nature of this program and why every American must take action to stop it. 

For over two decades, I've used my platform to inform the public about the dangers of vaccines and the importance of medical freedom. But the government's agenda extends far beyond just healthcare. The Real ID is part of a broader plan to strip us of our liberties and place us under total surveillance and control.  As Twila so eloquently explained, the Real ID is not simply an updated driver's license or ID card. It is a direct path to a global, totalitarian system where the powerful elite hold all the cards. By requiring citizens to submit their most sensitive personal information - social security numbers, birth certificates, etc. - the government will have unprecedented access to monitor our every move. And the kicker? They're trying to convince us that this Orwellian nightmare will actually make us "safer" and "freer." It's the classic tactic of selling tyranny under the guise of security. 

But we know better. The American people are waking up to these deceptions, and our trust in institutions like healthcare and government is plummeting. As Twila shared, a recent study found a staggering drop in trust of hospitals and physicians, from over 70% in 2020 to just 40% today. This erosion of faith is a direct result of the egregious betrayals we've witnessed during the pandemic and beyond. But we cannot let them win. We must stand firm and fight back with everything we've got. That's why I'm urging all of my listeners and readers to join Twila and me in opposing the Real ID. 

We have just a few short weeks to make our voices heard before the public comment period closes on October 15th. Head to the Citizens Council for Health Freedom website, cchfreedom.org, and follow the simple instructions to submit your opposition. Share this information far and wide on social media. Reach out to your state legislators and demand they protect us from this federal overreach.  The time for complacency is over. 

Our freedoms are hanging by a thread, and it's up to us to pull that thread and unravel this entire sinister plot. I know it can feel overwhelming, but remember, we serve a mighty God who is greater than any earthly power.  

Rejoice in hope, be patient in trouble, and be persistent in prayer. With God on our side and the truth on our lips, we will prevail.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Recent Episodes
Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny