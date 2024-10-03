Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health & More

As a doctor who has dedicated my life to uncovering the facts and speaking the truth, I'm deeply concerned about the latest government overreach that threatens our fundamental freedoms - the Real ID. In this recent interview with my good friend and fellow freedom fighter, Twila Brase, we dive deep into the insidious nature of this program and why every American must take action to stop it.

For over two decades, I've used my platform to inform the public about the dangers of vaccines and the importance of medical freedom. But the government's agenda extends far beyond just healthcare. The Real ID is part of a broader plan to strip us of our liberties and place us under total surveillance and control. As Twila so eloquently explained, the Real ID is not simply an updated driver's license or ID card. It is a direct path to a global, totalitarian system where the powerful elite hold all the cards. By requiring citizens to submit their most sensitive personal information - social security numbers, birth certificates, etc. - the government will have unprecedented access to monitor our every move. And the kicker? They're trying to convince us that this Orwellian nightmare will actually make us "safer" and "freer." It's the classic tactic of selling tyranny under the guise of security.

But we know better. The American people are waking up to these deceptions, and our trust in institutions like healthcare and government is plummeting. As Twila shared, a recent study found a staggering drop in trust of hospitals and physicians, from over 70% in 2020 to just 40% today. This erosion of faith is a direct result of the egregious betrayals we've witnessed during the pandemic and beyond. But we cannot let them win. We must stand firm and fight back with everything we've got. That's why I'm urging all of my listeners and readers to join Twila and me in opposing the Real ID.

We have just a few short weeks to make our voices heard before the public comment period closes on October 15th. Head to the Citizens Council for Health Freedom website, cchfreedom.org, and follow the simple instructions to submit your opposition. Share this information far and wide on social media. Reach out to your state legislators and demand they protect us from this federal overreach. The time for complacency is over.

Our freedoms are hanging by a thread, and it's up to us to pull that thread and unravel this entire sinister plot. I know it can feel overwhelming, but remember, we serve a mighty God who is greater than any earthly power.

Rejoice in hope, be patient in trouble, and be persistent in prayer. With God on our side and the truth on our lips, we will prevail.

