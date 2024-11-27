Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a renowned feminist, bestselling author, and co-founder of DailyClout.io, is known for challenging mainstream narratives and fighting for liberty and democracy. Her latest work, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, dives deep into Pfizer’s own internal documents on their COVID-19 vaccine trials, revealing alarming information about adverse effects, including deaths, serious health issues, and irreversible harm to reproductive health.

In this episode of The Tenpenny Files – On Your Health & More, we discuss the findings from The Pfizer Papers and the meticulous process Dr. Wolf and her team undertook to expose these truths.

Highlights of Our Discussion:

- The Motivation Behind The Pfizer Papers: Dr. Wolf explains what inspired her to take on this colossal project and how she mobilized resources to analyze over 450,000 documents.

- The Team Behind the Research: She shares how she recruited 3,250 volunteer scientists and doctors to help sift through hundreds of thousands of pages, bringing to light shocking data that many overlooked.

- Staggering Findings in the First Three Months: Over 1,200 deaths, more than 43,000 with adverse reactions, and over 130,000 serious adverse events were reported within the initial months of the vaccine rollout. Dr. Wolf questions the absence of citizen whistleblowers during this time.

- Lipid Nanoparticles in the Body: Dr. Wolf reveals findings that lipid nanoparticles, used in the vaccine, are designed to penetrate every membrane in the human body—a “feature,” not a flaw.

- Gendered Impact of Adverse Effects: Her research uncovered that 62% of adverse events occurred in women, with 16% affecting the reproductive tract, raising critical questions about the vaccine’s gendered impact.

- The Role of PEG (Polyethylene Glycol): Dr. Wolf discusses the inclusion of PEG in the vaccine, and the potential health implications associated with it.

- A Call to Action: Dr. Wolf describes her book as “lifesaving” and emphasizes the urgent need for accountability. She hopes The Pfizer Papers will serve as evidence in court cases and lead to a broader recognition of these issues, even among skeptics.

- Looking Ahead to The Moderna Papers: Dr. Wolf gives a preview of her next book, where she examines Moderna’s plans for new mRNA vaccines, including RSV, Flu, and COVID variants.

Through this conversation, Dr. Wolf invites us to question the prevailing narratives and seek truth in a world of corporate and governmental secrecy. Join us for an eye-opening discussion that challenges what we thought we knew about vaccine safety and regulatory oversight.

