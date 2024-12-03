Playback speed
Morning Coffee - Dec.3, 2024

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dec 03, 2024
3
1
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode of Morning Coffee, we talk about the following topics:

  • The change in the childhood vaccine schedule. This has now been increased to 32 shots by the time the children are 2yrs of age

  • The shots are created for the billion-dollar Pharma industry. Their goal is to keep your children sick for life so that Pharma continues to make money hand over fist.

  • New Course bundle – Uncovering Vaccine Secrets: Revealing What 99% of Experts Get Wrong About Laws, Risks, and History

  • Getting educated on the vaccines before injecting your baby can be life-saving advice/information. Read before you make that decision. It will impact your most precious gift from disease and even death.

  • Join us for the ECP Christmas Event at both locations this Friday, Dec.6th. I will be in Ventura for this one. Come say hello and try our beds on the house! Plus, special event pricing for attendees, and get entered to win a door prize.
    Call location to book your spot:
    Ohio – 440-373-7372 (event hrs 9-4pm)
    Ventura – 805-557-8877 (event hrs 12-4pm)

  • The inception of the Hep B vaccine – Why are they given to newborns when they were created for adults? (Courses in Learning4You: Hepatis B course, Pediatric Series, Pregnancy Series, Problematic Ingredients Series)

  • Hospitals bully parents into giving the Hep B shot (and others) to their child at the hospital before parents even leave… at times, even doing it secretively and without the consent of the parents

  • Read consent forms at the hospital BEFORE you inject your baby with anything! Prepare ahead – visit the hospital weeks before your baby’s arrival to obtain and review those forms with a clear mind. (Understanding Informed Consent course)

  • we explain the difference between the Pure Body Extra detox spray and the Pure Body detox duo. Which you should use for your goal.

  • Can the RSV vaccine give you RSV? How long has RSV been around?

  • Thoughts on the Covid Flu Vaccine schedule. What are the seasons for flu?

