Michael J. Schwartz has been a dynamic entrepreneur and accomplished professional since 1993. With a Doctorate in Business Administration and a multitude of degrees, certifications, and licenses, Dr. Schwartz has built a remarkable career spanning various industries. He has owned and operated multiple businesses, including medical clinics and a consulting firm that educates physicians on genetics and respiratory pathogens in immunology. Currently, he serves as the laboratory director at Medisure Inc.

A former police officer, Dr. Schwartz created and taught the course “The Secrets of Body Language and Communication” to both private organizations and government agencies. He is also an engaging podcast host, leading "The Mike Schwartz Show" and co-hosting "2 Mikes Live" on Rumble. Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Schwartz is a private pilot, an avid New York Yankees fan, and a seasoned stand-up comedian.

In this episode of This Week with Dr. T, we dive into some pressing topics, including:

The Vaccine Fiction: What inspired Dr. Schwartz to write his latest book and what he uncovered during his research. VAERS Awareness: Why so many people remain unaware of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System despite its importance. COVID Vaccines & Transparency: The risks of the COVID vaccines, ongoing promotion by healthcare providers, and the necessity for informed consent. Global Pushback Against mRNA Technology: The calls for a ban on mRNA technology and its implications in healthcare and food supplies. Upcoming mRNA Vaccines: How to effectively warn the public about new vaccines from Moderna, including those for RSV. The importance of perspectives from nurses, microbiologists, and embalmers regarding vaccine safety. The potential collaboration between Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. in shaping public health under the upcoming administration. Insights on President-elect Trump’s other key appointees and their potential impact on health policies. Dr. Schwartz’s charity, Hometown Heroes: its mission and how listeners can support this initiative.

Tune in for an engaging and insightful discussion filled with expert perspectives and actionable takeaways.

Share

Leave a comment