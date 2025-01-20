This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Sheriff Mack

In this week’s episode of This Week with Dr. T, I had the distinct honor of speaking with Richard Mack, a man whose career has been defined by his unwavering commitment to protecting individual liberty and upholding the U.S. Constitution.

Some topics discussed in the interview:

The Mack/Printz v. United States Case: A Tenth Amendment Landmark

Sheriff Mack shared insights into his historic Supreme Court victory, which has been hailed as the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in U.S. history. He explained how this case can still be leveraged today to challenge federal overreach, particularly in matters like gun control and state sovereignty. His message was clear: the Constitution is still our strongest weapon.

The Plan to Eliminate the Second Amendment

We explored the ongoing efforts to undermine the Second Amendment, including the historical context of the Brady bills—proposals designed to erode gun rights incrementally. Sheriff Mack warned that the fight for the Second Amendment is far from over, but he believes that through vigilance and action, it’s a battle that can be won.

Trump, Attacks, and America’s Future

With the reelection of President Trump, Sheriff Mack predicted that attacks against him will only intensify. However, he stressed the importance of preparation and unity, urging Americans to stand firm in their support for constitutional values.

The Border Crisis: A National Emergency

The conversation turned to the escalating border crisis and the threats posed by gangs, cartels, and terrorist cells. Sheriff Mack emphasized the critical role sheriffs must play in deporting criminals and securing the southern border. He highlighted the need for sheriffs to understand their constitutional responsibilities and for citizens to hold them accountable.

Protecting Americans from Terrorist Threats

Sheriff Mack addressed alarming reports of terrorist cells within the U.S. and the urgent need for a coordinated plan to protect citizens. He emphasized the importance of empowering sheriffs and local law enforcement to take action.

The Role of Sheriffs in Restoring Liberty

One of the most inspiring parts of our discussion was Sheriff Mack’s call for Americans to engage with their local sheriffs. He believes that sheriffs are the last line of defense against tyranny and that they must be educated and supported by “We the People.” Through his organization, the CSPOA, Sheriff Mack is training sheriffs and peace officers to uphold their oaths and protect civil liberties.

How You Can Get Involved

Sheriff Mack’s work through the CSPOA is critical to restoring constitutional governance. The organization offers weekly training sessions for law enforcement and citizens alike, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to stand against government overreach. To learn more or support this vital mission, visit CSPOA.org.

This interview was a powerful reminder that liberty requires constant vigilance.

About my guest:

Sheriff Mack’s resume is nothing short of extraordinary. As the former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, he spent over 20 years in law enforcement, was elected Sheriff in 1988, and became a pioneer in constitutional law. His groundbreaking victory in the Mack/Printz v. United States Supreme Court case set a historic precedent for states’ rights and the Tenth Amendment.

Beyond his legal victories, Sheriff Mack is the Founder and President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), an organization dedicated to training law enforcement officers to protect civil rights and resist unconstitutional government overreach. With countless accolades, including being named the NRA Law Officer of the Year, Sheriff Mack continues to fight for the principles that America was built upon.

In our interview, we discussed critical topics affecting the nation today, from the erosion of the Second Amendment to the border crisis and the role of sheriffs in safeguarding our freedoms.

