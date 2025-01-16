Playback speed
Share post
Morning Coffee - Jan.15, 2025

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Jan 16, 2025
1
1
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

  • new podcast schedule recap (see image below for a better understanding)

  overview of the new TENPENNY PRIME membership - an upgrade to all our current members.

  • what to expect at the Parasitism webinar - coming Sat. Jan.25, 2025

  • details about the new bible series by Brad Cummings titled All The Things That Matter. Watch it free HERE (one episode released each week until the end of February)

  • fires in California and what to do to protect your health

REGISTER FOR THE JAN.25, 2025 PARASITISM: THE PLAGUE OF OUR TIME AND WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT WEBINAR HERE. Save 40% with code BUGS until Jan.20th, 2025

NEW PODCAST SCHEDULE:

Become a Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world.



