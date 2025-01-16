Morning Coffee - Jan.15, 2025

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

new podcast schedule recap (see image below for a better understanding)

overview of the new TENPENNY PRIME membership - an upgrade to all our current members. Not a member? Subscribe HERE

what to expect at the Parasitism webinar - coming Sat. Jan.25, 2025

details about the new bible series by Brad Cummings titled All The Things That Matter. Watch it free HERE (one episode released each week until the end of February)

fires in California and what to do to protect your health

REGISTER FOR THE JAN.25, 2025 ‘PARASITISM: THE PLAGUE OF OUR TIME AND WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT’ WEBINAR HERE. Save 40% with code BUGS until Jan.20th, 2025

NEW PODCAST SCHEDULE:

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter – Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse – Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – ONLY $10 drt

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – 15% off

My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10

Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DR

T

Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT

Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life– Save 10%

Share