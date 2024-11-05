Playback speed
Morning Coffee - Nov.5, 2024

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Nov 05, 2024
2
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

  • My thoughts on tonight’s election and what the future holds for us depending on the results

  • the difference between natural progesterone and synthetic progestins

  • the reason for never taking progesterone alone

  • suggestions for keeping your immune system and health boosted especially during this season

  • the reasoning behind taking vitamin D and vitamin K together

  • is there an alternative to novocaine in dental anesthesia

  • NEW PRODUCT – Opti Vital Cleanse. Oral EDTA. Helps detox toxins. Ways to best take this. (10% off with code DRT10)

  • Yes! Our supplements ship to Canada!

  • 2 upcoming public events that you are welcome to join. One in December (Quantum Leap Into Health) and the other this weekend (AONH Conference)

Links associated with this show:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14 plus free shipping

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15% 

My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10

Micronic Silver – Save 1% with code DRT

EMF Solutions – Save 10% with code DRT – PLUS, get a FREE Home Assessment!

Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT

Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life – Save 10%

Discussion about this podcast

