Morning Coffee - Nov.5, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

My thoughts on tonight’s election and what the future holds for us depending on the results

the difference between natural progesterone and synthetic progestins

the reason for never taking progesterone alone

suggestions for keeping your immune system and health boosted especially during this season

the reasoning behind taking vitamin D and vitamin K together

is there an alternative to novocaine in dental anesthesia

NEW PRODUCT – Opti Vital Cleanse. Oral EDTA. Helps detox toxins. Ways to best take this. (10% off with code DRT10)

Yes! Our supplements ship to Canada!

2 upcoming public events that you are welcome to join. One in December (Quantum Leap Into Health) and the other this weekend (AONH Conference)

