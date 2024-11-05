A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!
In this episode, the following topics are discussed:
My thoughts on tonight’s election and what the future holds for us depending on the results
the difference between natural progesterone and synthetic progestins
the reason for never taking progesterone alone
suggestions for keeping your immune system and health boosted especially during this season
the reasoning behind taking vitamin D and vitamin K together
is there an alternative to novocaine in dental anesthesia
NEW PRODUCT – Opti Vital Cleanse. Oral EDTA. Helps detox toxins. Ways to best take this. (10% off with code DRT10)
Yes! Our supplements ship to Canada!
2 upcoming public events that you are welcome to join. One in December (Quantum Leap Into Health) and the other this weekend (AONH Conference)
Links associated with this show:
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14 plus free shipping
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Opti Vital Cleanse: 10% off with code DRT10
Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10
Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center
Cardio Miracle – Save 15%
My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT
Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT
The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10
Micronic Silver – Save 1% with code DRT
EMF Solutions – Save 10% with code DRT – PLUS, get a FREE Home Assessment!
Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT
Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life – Save 10%
Morning Coffee - Nov.5, 2024