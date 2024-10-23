Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
2

Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

with special guest, Dr. Carole Lieberman
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Oct 23, 2024
16
2
Share
Transcript

Dr. Carole Lieberman, known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board-Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books and has written chapters and forewords for several other books. Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. A three-time Honoree by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences AND The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Daytime Emmy Awards, she is the host of the TV talk show "Dr. Carole's Couch". She has appeared on many mainstream TV shows, including Oprah, Good Morning America, and many more. She received her training at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. Dr. Leiberman has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.

In this interview, we discuss:

  • Dr. Lieberman’s award-winning book "Lions and Tigers and Terrorists. Oh my!" which teaches parents and children how to cope with the threat of terrorism.

  • Dr. Lieberman’s her personal experiences and efforts over the years to help people cope with terrorism, including creating educational materials, music videos, and speaking engagements.

  • Emphasis on the importance of being truthful with children about terrorism and not trying to shield them from the reality, as they will likely hear about it from other sources anyway.

  • Advice on how to address children's fears and concerns about terrorism based on their age and developmental stage, using techniques like drawing, storytelling, and discussing protective measures.

  • Importance of limiting children's exposure to violent media and encouraging more physical and social activities.

  • Discussion on how to have age-appropriate conversations with children about politics and current events, while encouraging critical thinking.

More info: www.TerroristTherapist.com  

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Recent Episodes
Morning Coffee - Oct.22, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Oct.15, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Oct.8, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health & More
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny