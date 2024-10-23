Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Dr. Carole Lieberman, known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board-Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books and has written chapters and forewords for several other books. Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. A three-time Honoree by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences AND The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Daytime Emmy Awards, she is the host of the TV talk show "Dr. Carole's Couch". She has appeared on many mainstream TV shows, including Oprah, Good Morning America, and many more. She received her training at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. Dr. Leiberman has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.

In this interview, we discuss:

Dr. Lieberman’s award-winning book "Lions and Tigers and Terrorists. Oh my!" which teaches parents and children how to cope with the threat of terrorism.

Dr. Lieberman’s her personal experiences and efforts over the years to help people cope with terrorism, including creating educational materials, music videos, and speaking engagements.

Emphasis on the importance of being truthful with children about terrorism and not trying to shield them from the reality, as they will likely hear about it from other sources anyway.

Advice on how to address children's fears and concerns about terrorism based on their age and developmental stage, using techniques like drawing, storytelling, and discussing protective measures.

Importance of limiting children's exposure to violent media and encouraging more physical and social activities.

Discussion on how to have age-appropriate conversations with children about politics and current events, while encouraging critical thinking.

More info: www.TerroristTherapist.com

Share

Leave a comment