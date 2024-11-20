Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Rinat Strahlhofer is a trailblazer in the Digitally Conscious Movement and the driving force behind WeAreNotSAM and her latest project, the LiVELY app. Drawing from her background as an ex-telecom marketing insider, Rinat understands the growing issue of digital overload and our need to reconnect with life outside the screen. With LiVELY, she’s on a mission to empower each of us to "Live Life LiVELY" by striking a balance between the digital and physical worlds.

About LiVELY

LiVELY isn’t just another app. It’s a tool for reclaiming control over our relationship with technology. With features like habit-tracking and 28-Day challenges, Rinat has infused the app with humor, heart, and a commitment to foster healthy digital habits. By connecting users with global voices, LiVELY offers an enlightening journey to explore our often humorous, sometimes troubling relationship with our devices.

Topics We Discussed:

- WeAreNotSAM Updates: Rinat revisits the anti-5G advocacy work of WeAreNotSAM, sharing insights into the latest developments in educating the public about the potential risks of holding phones close to our heads and the challenges of living in a community with no 5G.

- Digital Empowerment with LiVELY: We explore how LiVELY came to life, its unique features, and the vibrant community forming around it. From habit-building tools to reflective challenges, Rinat shares how LiVELY is guiding users towards a healthier relationship with their screens.

- Navigating Our Relationship with Technology: Rinat and I discuss the complex and evolving relationship we have with technology, touching on questions of when to embrace AI and when to draw boundaries. LiVELY offers guidance on where and how to draw these lines for a balanced life.

- Avoiding the 5G and Beyond Dilemma: We talk about the concerns around the rapid expansion of wireless technology, from 5G to 10G, and practical steps to stay informed and protect ourselves from potential health risks.

Join us as we unpack Rinat’s vision and the journey she invites us to take—a journey toward digital awareness and a more vibrant, LiVELY way of living. This conversation is an invitation to rediscover life beyond the screen and reconnect with what truly matters.

