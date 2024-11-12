Playback speed
Morning Coffee with special guest Jeff Adams

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Nov 12, 2024
1
1
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Jeff Adams, a self-made entrepreneur since 18, overcame dyslexia and ADHD to establish a successful construction business. His life took a transformative turn in 2007 after meeting a biochemical engineer who introduced him to ionic silver, sparking his journey into health innovation. Alongside Michele, his partner and a biblical scholar, Jeff co-founded Micronic Silver, leveraging prayer and extensive research to develop a unique, organically stabilized silver product. Their company, Nature’s Miracle Silver Lining, LLC, is renowned for its effective, all-natural health supplements, embodying their mission to offer powerful healing solutions grounded in faith and science.

Jeff has introduced a new pain product to his Micronic Silver line and we are the first to hear all about it!  

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

  • What is Arcanum 1200 and what exactly does it do

  • The difference in CBD oils – delta 8 vs delta 9

  • 80% of pain is inflammation caused by the swelling pushing on a nerve

  • My personal experience with Arcanum 1200 after over a year of pain

  • Testimony: Autoimmune issue with pain for 25 years

  • A bodybuilder’s experience using this product

  • It’s not just for pain - Children with seizures took Arcanum – hear about how this product worked for them

  • The reason this product was created

  • What is in this CBD

  • What makes Micronic Silver different than other silvers on the market

  • Products in the Silver Bullet Kit

  • Will it help with pain associated with cancer and cancer treatment

  • Recommendation for individuals undergoing cancer treatments

  • The difference between Micronic Coppersil and Sovereign Copper

  • Shampoo and conditioner now available at Micronic Silver. All natural, made with hemp oil that has been shown to reduce hairloss caused by transmission

  • Neuro Mist for neuropathy

  • 15% off the Micronic Silver products with code DRT at micronicsilver.com

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
