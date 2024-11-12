Morning Coffee with special guest Jeff Adams

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Jeff Adams, a self-made entrepreneur since 18, overcame dyslexia and ADHD to establish a successful construction business. His life took a transformative turn in 2007 after meeting a biochemical engineer who introduced him to ionic silver, sparking his journey into health innovation. Alongside Michele, his partner and a biblical scholar, Jeff co-founded Micronic Silver, leveraging prayer and extensive research to develop a unique, organically stabilized silver product. Their company, Nature’s Miracle Silver Lining, LLC, is renowned for its effective, all-natural health supplements, embodying their mission to offer powerful healing solutions grounded in faith and science.

Jeff has introduced a new pain product to his Micronic Silver line and we are the first to hear all about it!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

What is Arcanum 1200 and what exactly does it do

The difference in CBD oils – delta 8 vs delta 9

80% of pain is inflammation caused by the swelling pushing on a nerve

My personal experience with Arcanum 1200 after over a year of pain

Testimony: Autoimmune issue with pain for 25 years

A bodybuilder’s experience using this product

It’s not just for pain - Children with seizures took Arcanum – hear about how this product worked for them

The reason this product was created

What is in this CBD

What makes Micronic Silver different than other silvers on the market

Products in the Silver Bullet Kit

Will it help with pain associated with cancer and cancer treatment

Recommendation for individuals undergoing cancer treatments

The difference between Micronic Coppersil and Sovereign Copper

Shampoo and conditioner now available at Micronic Silver. All natural, made with hemp oil that has been shown to reduce hairloss caused by transmission

Neuro Mist for neuropathy

15% off the Micronic Silver products with code DRT at micronicsilver.com

Links associated with this show:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14 plus free shipping

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes – FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket – Save 10% with code DRT10

Micronic Silver – Save 15% with code DRT

EMF Solutions – Save 10% with code DRT – PLUS, get a FREE Home Assessment!

Juvent Plate – Get $500 off with code DRT

Menopause Symptom Relief by Amata Life – Save 10%

Share

Leave a comment