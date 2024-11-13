Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Brian Reisinger grew up on a family farm in Sauk County, Wisconsin, and is passionate about telling the often-overlooked stories of rural America. An award-winning writer, speaker, and consultant, Brian has spent his life working on the farm and sharing the challenges and triumphs of rural communities. He has written for numerous publications, both policy-focused and cultural, and has appeared on a wide range of media outlets, from local farm radio to major national news networks.

In his latest book, Rich Land, Cash Poor: My Family's Hope and the Untold History of the Disappearing American Farmer, Brian delves into the struggles facing family farms across the United States. He explores how these farms, which once thrived and even supported middle-class lifestyles during the Great Depression, are now struggling to survive. His book uncovers the truth behind one of America's most significant and underreported socioeconomic crises: the decline of family farming and the impact this has on our food system and rural communities.

In this in-depth interview, Brian discusses the origins of his life on the farm and the "untold history" of the disappearing American farmer. He addresses pressing issues such as:

The Rising Cost of Food : With food prices soaring, Brian examines where the extra money goes and whether "buy local" initiatives truly help support local farmers.

Foreign Ownership of American Farmland : He sheds light on the foreign entities owning vast acres of U.S. farmland, including countries like China and Canada, and individuals like Bill Gates, who holds substantial land investments.

The GMO Debate : Brian shares his insights on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and bioengineered (BE) foods, raising questions about the long-term impacts of crossing genomes in our food supply.

"Let Them Eat Bugs" Movement : As alternatives like cricket flour are promoted, Brian discusses the implications of replacing traditional protein sources.

Elimination of Cattle for Climate Concerns : He explores the movement to reduce cattle farming to combat climate change and the broader effects of eliminating certain types of livestock.

mRNA Vaccines in Livestock : Brian addresses the controversial topic of mRNA vaccines being used in animals and its impact on both livestock and human consumers.

Technology in Farming : From benefits to potential downsides, Brian offers a balanced view on how technology is reshaping agriculture.

Soil Health and Glyphosate : He discusses the widespread use of glyphosate and its lasting effects on soil quality and the environment.

The Future of the Family Farm: With over 45,000 farms disappearing each year, Brian raises the critical question—are we witnessing the final generation of family farms?

This conversation with Brian Reisinger offers a rare glimpse into the struggles and resilience of America’s farming communities, as well as a call to action to preserve these vital traditions before it’s too late.

