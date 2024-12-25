Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Brian Rose is the Founder & Host of London Real Crypto & DeFi Academy.

After graduating from MIT and the Sloan School of Management, Brian spent 15 years trading complex derivatives in the financial markets on Wall Street, Chicago and the City of London.

Disillusioned with the rat race, Brian sought a fresh challenge and founded London Real in 2011 as a podcast, where for more than a decade he has broadcast over 1000 long-form conversations which have been viewed over a billion times.

Guests have included Mantak Chia, Robert Kiyosaki, Wim Hof, Dr Joe Dispenza, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Dan Bilzerian and Michael Saylor among a host of other names including authors, philosophers, politicians, sporting stars and experts from every conceivable field.

More recently Brian has continued to grow the brand, introducing a highly sought after Investment Club to accompany his Wealth Accelerator and Crypto & DeFi Academy with the vision of educating the next 1 Billion people in the Web3, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence ecosystems.

