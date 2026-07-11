Redfield's Warning - Dr. Robert Redfield

Just a few years ago, this conversation would have been difficult to imagine.

One physician led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID pandemic. The other became one of the world’s most recognized critics of COVID policy and vaccine safety while facing censorship across major platforms. Today, Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny are sitting down for an honest discussion about one of the most consequential public health events of our lifetime.

Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC Director and author of Redfield’s Warning: What I’ve Learned That Could Save Your Life, reflects on the decisions he now believes were major mistakes, including vaccine mandates, school closures, shutdowns, and the failure to communicate uncertainty honestly. He also explains why he no longer recommends mRNA vaccines in his own clinical practice, why he believes COVID is primarily a vascular disease, and what he is seeing in patients suffering from long COVID and vaccine-related injuries.

The discussion reaches beyond COVID into bird flu, gain-of-function research, biosecurity, and America’s preparedness for the next pandemic. Dr. Tenpenny brings more than two decades of experience studying pandemic planning, including the research behind her 2005 book Fowl! Bird Flu: It’s Not What You Think, creating a discussion that few others are positioned to have.

Redfield’s Warning expands on the research and experiences behind his public warnings. This conversation asks the questions many readers will naturally have after finishing the book and explores issues that extend beyond its pages.

Whether you have followed these issues from the beginning or are only now beginning to revisit them, this discussion offers a rare opportunity to hear two experienced physicians examine one of the defining public health controversies of our time.

Important Links:

Book: Redfield’s Warning: What I Learned (But Couldn’t Tell You) Might Save Your Life





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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership

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Cellular Detox Protocol

Foundational daily support for toxic burden and resilience in today’s environment.

Cardio Miracle

To support healthy circulation, nitric oxide production, oxygen delivery, vascular function, and long-term cardiovascular resilience.

Natto-Clear

Foundational support for healthy circulation and fibrin balance when discussing vascular health. Position as general wellness support only, never as treatment for COVID or vaccine injury.

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