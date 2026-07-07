The Democrat Murder of America: Sheriff Richard Mack

The greatest threat to freedom may not be corruption.

It may be forgetting what freedom actually requires.

Sheriff Richard Mack believes America is experiencing something far more dangerous than political division. He argues that millions of Americans have forgotten the constitutional system that protects their rights, replacing it with language and ideas the nation’s founders intentionally rejected.

Drawing from The Democrat Murder of America, Sheriff Mack joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for a conversation that moves well beyond political parties. Together they examine the difference between a constitutional republic and a democracy, why that distinction matters, and how misunderstandings about government have shaped debates over election integrity, the Second Amendment, sanctuary cities, federal authority, and the growing reach of centralized power.

The discussion also explores the constitutional role of county sheriffs, the Supreme Court case that changed the relationship between local and federal government, and why Sheriff Mack believes informed citizens remain the strongest defense against government overreach.

The interview raises questions that cannot be answered in a single conversation. The book expands on the historical record, constitutional arguments, and documented examples that provide the foundation for Sheriff Mack’s conclusions.

Whether you agree with every point or not, this discussion asks a question that reaches beyond politics: Do Americans still understand the Constitution they expect to protect them?

Follow Sheriff Mack’s work at:

Website: https://cspoa.org

Book: The Democrat Murder Of America

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Tenpenny Prime Membership: For those who want to continue learning about constitutional government, medical freedom, public policy, and current events through in-depth educational presentations and monthly Ask the Expert discussions, Prime Membership offers ongoing resources designed to help people make informed decisions for themselves and their families. Become a Tenpenny Prime member today

Prep4Survival: Sheriff Mack’s message centers on personal responsibility, local resilience, and individual preparedness. Prep4Survival complements that conversation by helping families develop practical skills for self-reliance during uncertain times. Visit Prep4Survival to learn more.

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