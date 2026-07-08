Morning Coffee - July 8, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Environmental toxins and nutrient deficiencies contribute to chronic disease Excess toxins, poor nutrition, inadequate sleep, chronic stress, and lack of exercise all affect long-term health.

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen have different mechanisms of action Acetaminophen and ibuprofen are different medications with different effects on the body and different safety considerations.

Fever is a normal part of the immune response Fever activates immune defenses and helps the body respond to infection.

Root-cause evaluation is essential for chronic constipation in children Diet, hydration, fiber intake, and processed foods all influence bowel health and should be evaluated before relying on long-term laxative use.

Glutathione supports detoxification and cellular health Glutathione plays a key role in antioxidant defense, detoxification, and normal cellular function.

Red light therapy supports tissue repair and recovery Red light therapy is used to support circulation, healing, and overall tissue health.

Heavy metal detoxification is combined with nutrition and dietary improvement in wellness strategies Heavy metal reduction, nutrient support, vitamin D optimization, and reducing processed foods are integrated into long-term health protocols.

Blood-thinning supplements require caution when combined with anticoagulant medications Nattokinase and similar supplements can increase bleeding risk when used with medications such as aspirin or Plavix.

Veterinary care includes nutritional, chiropractic, and preventative health approaches Diet, chiropractic care, routine evaluations, and baseline laboratory testing all contribute to long-term animal health.

B17 apricot seeds continue to generate interest for wellness support Daily consumption of small amounts of apricot seeds is discussed as part of broader nutritional wellness practices.

Spike protein testing and terrain-based health programs continue expanding New testing methods and terrain-focused health programs aim to measure biological markers and support individualized wellness strategies.

Links from this show:

VaxApp: VaxApp is the first mobile app built to help families and individuals understand vaccines and walk into every doctor's appointment prepared.

Beyond the Tickbite Webinar: Registration is open now. Ticks are spreading into new regions. Lyme disease cases continue to rise. Does Lyme disease explain your symptoms? You don’t have to remember a tick bite. You don’t need a bull’s-eye rash. And standard testing may not tell the whole story.

Spike Protein - Sign Up to receive updates and information on our 90-Day Terrain Reset Program

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