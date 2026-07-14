Holy Hurt Locker - Dr. Kerri Simpson

Tick bites are making headlines this summer, but the bigger story may be the millions of people living with chronic pain, brain fog, exhaustion, memory problems, and emotional changes that no one has been able to explain.

Dr. Kerri Simpson thought she was losing herself.

The author of Holy Hurt Locker spent years battling chronic Lyme disease as pain, sleeplessness, neurological symptoms, and cognitive decline slowly changed every part of her life. At one point, she says she no longer trusted her own thinking.

This conversation goes far beyond Lyme disease.

Dr. Simpson explains why some people spend years searching for answers, why hidden infections and toxic burden can complicate chronic illness, and why conditions like long COVID, chronic fatigue, and unexplained neurological symptoms may deserve a much deeper investigation.

Just wait until you hear what Dr. Kerri Simpson says is the number one cause of death among people with Lyme disease. It shocked Dr. Tenpenny and stopped the interview in its tracks.

The discussion also explores biofilms, co-infections, plant-based support, quantum reflex analysis, and the role faith played during Dr. Simpson’s darkest years.

This is not simply a story about surviving Lyme disease.

It is a story about what happens when chronic illness steals your health, your thinking, your relationships, and your hope, and what it takes to find your way back.

Important Links:

Book: Holy Hurt Locker: And The 7 Keys To Freedom From Chronic Illness

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Dr. Simpson discusses toxic burden, heavy metals, and the cumulative stress chronic illness can place on the body. Foundational detoxification support may help support the body's normal elimination pathways and overall resilience.

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