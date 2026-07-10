Birthright Citizenship: Could America's Own Laws Be Used Against America? - Casey Fleming & Emma Waters

Could America’s citizenship laws be creating future Americans with no allegiance to America?

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on birthright citizenship has ignited questions that reach far beyond immigration.

A foreign couple does not even have to enter the United States to create a future American citizen. Not even the mother. Through commercial surrogacy, an American woman can carry and deliver a child on U.S. soil, secure citizenship for that baby, and watch that child return overseas to be raised in another country.

What happens decades later?

Could those future citizens vote, sponsor family members for immigration, hold government positions, obtain security clearances, or even seek public office despite having little connection to the country whose rights and privileges they possess?

In this urgent two-interview special, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks with Emma Waters of The Heritage Foundation and national security expert Casey Fleming, author of The Red Tsunami. Waters exposes the growing world of cross-border commercial surrogacy and asks what happens when citizenship becomes part of a global transaction. Fleming argues that these developments must be viewed inside a much larger framework of unrestricted warfare and national sovereignty.

This episode asks hard questions that few Americans have ever considered, and the answers may shape how you think about citizenship, national security, and the future of the country.

Important Links:

Website: The Heritage Foundation

Book: Lead Like Jael: 7 Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith by Emma Waters

Book: The Red Tsunami: The Silent Storm Killing Your Freedom by T. Casey Fleming

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