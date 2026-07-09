Become the Whole Healthy You - Stephanie Lowery

Look around the next time you’re in a restaurant. Families are sitting together, yet no one is talking. Teenagers are hunched over their phones. Sleep schedules are falling apart. Anxiety is rising. Real food is being replaced by convenience, and spending time outdoors has become the exception instead of the rule. We call these lifestyle changes, but what if they’re quietly becoming lifelong health problems?

Physical therapist Stephanie Lowery has spent decades helping people recover from injuries and chronic conditions. She noticed something remarkable. Again and again, adults told her they wished someone had taught them the basics of caring for their bodies when they were young. That observation led her to write Become the Whole Healthy You, a book that grew into a 15-week health curriculum designed to give teenagers the lessons many never receive in school.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Stephanie explore why health begins long before disease. You’ll hear why sleep, movement, nutrition, posture, breathing, and community are inseparable from long-term wellness. Stephanie also explains how daily choices influence epigenetics, why the microbiome depends on our relationship with nature, and why strengthening the parasympathetic nervous system is essential for healing, recovery, and emotional resilience.

The discussion also confronts difficult questions many families are already asking. What happens when children know more about technology than their own bodies? Why are teenagers becoming less connected to each other? What is lost when conversation is replaced by screens, and what does that mean for their future health?

The interview introduces these ideas through real conversation. Become the Whole Healthy You expands on them with practical exercises, journaling, and structured lessons families can use together. Whether you’re raising children, homeschooling grandchildren, or simply wishing you had learned these principles yourself, this conversation may change the way you think about health for the rest of your life.

Important Links:

Website: Become The Whole Healthy You

Magazine: Red White Blue -A Children’s magazine for Thinkers

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Stephanie discusses the growing burden of processed foods, environmental toxins, air quality, water quality, soil quality, and other daily exposures that can overwhelm the body's natural systems. The Cellular Detox Pack aligns naturally with that discussion as foundational support for the body's detoxification pathways while individuals work to improve sleep, nutrition, movement, and other healthy lifestyle habits. New customer offer - order your first pack for $39.

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