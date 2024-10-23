Morning Coffee - Oct.22, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

hear about the Oct.21st Trump rally for Christian faith leaders

fatty tumors – is there a cause? and what can be done to prevent these?

a recommendation for scarring from skin cancer removal

what the term ‘on the spectrum’ means

is surgery the only option for a hernia. Some suggestions for alternative options

numbness in extremities. Some treatments available to remedy or correct it

options to treat psoriatic arthritis. What causes it? Allergies are a major culprit. Learn more on the subject in the interview.

are there alternatives for a 2-year old with asthma other than inhalers

the importance of getting to the root cause of health issues

food and environmental allergies are causes of many ailments; more than you think

at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center we offer an allergy elimination program called SRT. Visit TenpennyIMC.com/SRT to learn more about it and how it can help any including children

I welcome you to join us at the ECP Studio PREVENT & RESTORE open house in Ventura this Friday, Oct.25th from 9am to 4pm PT. Call the studio to book a FREE 10-minute mini session which is a great way to feel what the therapy is like. We always have special event pricing at the open houses. They are always so advantageous to attend for many reasons.

are there any natural solutions for insomnia. My personal experience in achieve better, more restful sleep

